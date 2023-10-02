World

Entrenched Russian 'T-62M Tank' Annihilated with GMLRS Rocket: Video

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russian Tanks Russia Ukraine

Kyiv's forces have scored a "direct hit" on what appears to be a Russian T-62M tank along the front lines in Ukraine using a precision-guided multiple launch rocket system, new footage circulating online appears to show.

In a clip which looks to have been filmed by a Ukrainian drone and was distributed by a Telegram account sharing Ukrainian battle footage, a Ukrainian GLMRS rocket strikes "an entrenched Russian T-62M" tank, according to open-source intelligence account OSINTtechnical.

Newsweek could not independently verify when or where the footage was recorded, or that the tank shown is a Russian T-62M. The Russian defense ministry has been contacted for comment via email.

Abandoned Russian T-62 tank
A photograph shows an abandoned Russian T-62 tank in southern Ukraine on October 7, 2022. New footage circulating online appears to show Ukrainian forces scoring a direct hit on what seems to be a Russian T-62M tank. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

The war, now in its 20th month, has been costly for both sides, in terms of lives and military equipment. But it is hard to build an accurate, independent picture of just how many tanks Russia has lost in the conflict so far.

On Monday, Ukraine's General Staff said Moscow's forces had lost four main battle tanks in the previous 24 hours, bringing Kyiv's total for Russian tank losses since February 24, 2022, to 4,691. Russia's defense ministry said on Monday that Kyiv had lost 12,266 tanks and armored combat vehicles since Moscow launched its full scale invasion. Neither figure can be independently verified.

But back in mid-June, when Ukraine's tally of Russian tank losses hit the 4,000 mark, experts told Newsweek that Ukraine's figure may well not be far from the truth, and a reflection of a pattern of failures in Russia's tank battalions since the early days of the conflict.

Russia's tank crews have been tripped up by organizational and planning failures, ruptures in the command chain, poor training and a lack of motivation after elite troops were killed in the first weeks and months of the war, leaving few to train the next generation of tank crews, analysts said at the time.

According to Dutch open-source intelligence outlet, Oryx, Russia has lost 83 T-62 tanks of different variants in Ukraine, including 64 T-62M tanks. However, as this tally only includes visually-verified losses, the true number is likely to be higher.

At the start of the 2023, Russia's military had around 1,800 main battle tanks, including 150 T-62Ms and T-62MVs, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank.

Ukraine had 30 T-62M and T-62MVs in its 953-strong tank fleet, the defense think tank said in its annual Military Balance publication, which tracks the world's armed forces.

Oryx has not logged any confirmed Ukrainian T-62 losses, as of Monday.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

