Russia Touts New Zircon Missiles Can 'Overcome Any' Defense Systems

Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed a ship equipped with hypersonic Zircon missiles on Wednesday—weapons that he claims can't be matched in other countries.

The frigate loaded with the Zircon missiles was sent on a voyage across the Atlantic and Indian oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a video conference with Putin. Russian officials boast that the launch of "Admiral Gorshkov" is an important one, as the ship is purportedly able to execute "pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land."

Putin thanked military leaders for the "unique weapon."

"[I]t has no analogues in any country in the world," the Russian president said. "I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country."

The Zircon launch is indicative of a Russia that continues to refuse an end to the ongoing war with Ukraine. For nearly a year, the Russian invasion of its neighboring nation has attracted condemnation from various world leaders.

Shoigu also stated on Wednesday that the Zircon weapons are "certain to get past any advanced modern air- and missile-defense systems." However, he maintained that the main purpose of Admiral Gorshkov's journey is to counter threats to his country, as well as "maintaining regional peace and stability, jointly with friendly countries."

The defense minister also claimed that the frigate's crew will perform certain exercises with long-range cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons in "various environmental conditions."

Fox News noted that the deployment of the ship—which bears the full name "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov"—comes months after Russia's defense ministry claimed it had successfully performed a test launch of the Zircon cruise missile, reaching as far as 625 miles.

Meanwhile, Zircon has been described by the independent news website Meduza as "an anti-ship hypersonic missile" that can "reach speeds of over 9,500 kilometers (or about 6,000 miles) per hour."

Putin announced last year that Admiral Gorshkov would be the Russian Navy's first carrier of Zircon missiles, according to Meduza. The foreign leader has also said his country surpassed the United States in the "hypersonic weapons race," while at the same time claiming that it was in response to Western threats.

Russia is also reportedly trying out other missiles, having mounted test launches of "Sarmat," which Fox notes is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

