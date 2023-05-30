Biden Leaves Door Open for Ukraine to Receive U.S. ATACM Missile Systems

President Joe Biden has suggested that the U.S. could eventually supply Ukraine with a long-range missile system that Kyiv has been calling for to fight Russian aggression.

The president made the remarks outside the White House on Monday when he was asked for his response to Russia stepping up its air attacks on Ukraine. Biden said that the move by Russia was "not unexpected," adding, "that's why we got to continue to give Ukraine all that it needs."

He was then asked if he expected any movement on Sweden joining NATO, responding that it would be discussed "next week." The exchange with reporters then touched on the possibility of Washington agreeing to give Ukraine the U.S.-made surface-to-surface Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

In this South Korean Defense Ministry handout, U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) fires a missile into the East Sea during a South Korea-U.S. joint missile drill on July 29, 2017 in East Coast, South Korea. President Joe Biden said that on May 29, 2023 that the prospect of giving Kyiv the systems to fight Russia was "still in play." Getty Images

Biden replied, "that is still in play," in the clip tweeted by Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Geraschchenko. Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudik tweeted that the recent Russian attacks, including those which have hit Kyiv this week, "prove the urgency of our request. We need those long-range munitions to be provided asap," she tweeted.

"Is it time for ATACMS for Ukraine?"



"That's still in play" - President Biden. pic.twitter.com/Ug44VhLEdw — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 30, 2023

Newsweek has contacted the U.S. State Department and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense for comment.

Kyiv has long asked for the U.S. to provide ATACMS, which is a long-range surface-to-surface missile that is fired by the Lockheed Martin-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS. Washington has held back providing the missiles that are able to hit Russian targets nearly 200 miles away, for fear this would escalate the conflict started by Moscow.

In January, Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, said that the Ukrainians could "change the dynamic on the battlefield" without ATACMS. But calls have been growing for Kyiv to get the long-range weapons they want.

During a visit to Kyiv last week, Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said the sooner that the U.S. provided Kyiv with long-range ATACMS missiles and cluster munitions, "the more territory" Ukrainians could recapture and "the fewer lives will be lost."

It comes as the United Kingdom confirmed it would send Ukraine Storm Shadow cruise missiles which Mark Hertling, a former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, said would provide greater strike capabilities than ATACMS.

Able to be operated in extreme conditions in both day and night, Storm Shadow has a firing range of 155 miles, which is about 30 miles less than ATACMS. However, Hertling tweeted this month it had other advantages "like nap of the earth terminal guidance and capability for 'painting' a target."