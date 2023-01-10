Putin Ally Appears to Admit Russia Now Hits Civilian Targets

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has said that strikes by Russian forces on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are needed because "we have to fight so that our boys don't die."

During his evening talk show on the Russia-1 channel, Solovyov appeared to give a different take on Moscow's official line, which has repeatedly said that its forces do not strike civilian targets, despite Ukrainian cities enduring barrages of missiles and drone strikes that have hit apartment blocks and energy infrastructure.

During an exchange with panelists, he suggested that over the course of the war the stated need for restraint from Russia had changed. He said that at the start of the invasion the order was: "God forbid that civilian infrastructure would be attacked."

Other orders included "not to shoot back, not to do this or that," Solovyov said.

"Enough of that. We have to fight so that our boys don't die. I don't care how many Nazis die," said Solovyov then said, referring to one of Vladimir Putin's justifications for his invasion, which was to "denazify" Ukraine. Such claims have been rejected by Kyiv and the international community.

The anchor of Evening with Vladimir Solovyov said that any "technical means" should be used if it meant that "as many enemies as possible will die and as few of ours do."

"It's not like I'm a Christian. I don't have to love everyone, right," he said.

Despite distancing himself from Christianity, Solovyov appears to believe in the hereafter. On January 2 he told viewers they should not fear death because "why fear what is inevitable? Especially when we're going to heaven. Death is the end of one earthly path and the beginning of another."

A clip of Solovyov's comments was tweeted on Monday by Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who said: "Solovyov admits Russia purposefully strikes civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment.

Solovyev admits Russia purposefully strikes civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. "I don't care how many Nazis die," he says. pic.twitter.com/wZGWhohDw4 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 9, 2023

Gerashchenko also shared a clip of Solovyov saying that Russia should deliver a "pre-emptive strike" on France because of President Emmanuel Macron's support of Ukraine.

The comments followed the announcement by France that it would supply Kyiv with AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles and Bastion Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The U.K. is reportedly considering sending Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, which might push other Western nations to step up their military aid to Kyiv.

Guests on Solovyov's show and other programs on Russian state channels have repeatedly issued nuclear threats to countries in the West that have supported Ukraine's war effort and warned that Moscow is capable of launching missile strikes on foreign capitals.