World

Russia Deployed 'Brand New' Weapon To Curb Ukraine's Counteroffensive—U.K.

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine Russia

Russia is deploying "brand new" variants of one of its prized attack helicopters in southern Ukraine as Kyiv cranks up its counteroffensive efforts in the region, according to a new assessment.

Moscow has "augmented" its forces in southern Ukraine "with at least a small number of brand new, Ka-52M variants," the British Defense Ministry said its in daily intelligence briefing on Thursday.

The Ka-52 "Alligator" is one of Russia's most prized scout-attack helicopters, and Ukraine often amplifies news of Ka-52s being taken out over Ukrainian territory. The Ka-52 is "one of the single most influential Russian weapon systems" in the contested southern Zaporizhzhia region, the U.K. Defense Ministry said.

Kyiv's counteroffensive, now approaching the two-month mark, has focused on pushing back Russian forces in eastern and southern Ukraine. But Ukraine may be increasing its efforts to reclaim territory in Zaporizhzhia after slow but steady gains along different parts of the front lines.

On Wednesday, Russia's Defense Ministry said Ukraine had launched "intensive" offensive operations and a "massive attack" in western Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian forces deployed three tank battalions, the Russian government said.

Kamov Ka-52 Hokum-B helicopters
Kamov Ka-52 Hokum-B helicopters fly on May 5, 2015 in Moscow, Russia. Moscow has "augmented" its forces in southern Ukraine "with at least a small number of brand new, Ka-52M variants," the British Defense Ministry said its in daily intelligence briefing on Thursday. Host photo agency/RIA Novosti via Getty Images

The new Ka-52 variants active in this region are "heavily modified aircraft," the U.K. Defense Ministry said, adding the changes were influenced by Moscow's experiences fighting in Syria. There are no confirmed losses of a modified Ka-52M helicopters in Ukraine, and Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email.

Russian state media has reported that the Ka-52M, which is fitted with longer-range weapons and better defenses, has been "tested" in Ukraine. It completed its maiden flight in August 2020, according to state news agency Tass.

Russia has likely lost around 40 of its Ka-52s since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the government department said. The British Defense Ministry previously said Moscow had 90 of the attack helicopters in operation before the war, meaning it has now likely lost around half of its fleet.

According to a tally of visually-confirmed combat losses collated by Dutch open-source intelligence outlet, Oryx, Russia has lost 39 Ka-52s in Ukraine, as of Thursday.

But the Ka-52 has "also imposed a heavy cost on Ukraine," the U.K. government said. It is designed to target all types of military vehicles and tanks, as well as taking out enemy manpower and the opposing military's helicopters.

Russia's Ka-52 fleet has been upgraded with a new anti-tank missile with a range of around 15 kilometers, or just under 10 miles, the British Defense Ministry said.

"Ka-52 crews have been quick to exploit opportunities to launch these weapons beyond the range of Ukrainian air defenses," it said.

Read more

On Wednesday, Ukrainian forces launched a "significant" counteroffensive to the south of the Zaporizhzhia city of Orikhiv, including deploying tanks, the U.S. think tank, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest evaluation.

Ukrainian forces likely advanced in the attack, cutting through Russian defenses, the think tank said, although Russian forces "pushed Ukrainian troops back somewhat, although not all the way back to their starting positions."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC