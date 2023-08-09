World

Russian BMP-3 Fortified With Wooden Logs Blown Up by Ukraine Drone: Video

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Drones

A Russian armored vehicle kitted out with wooden logs for additional protection has been targeted by a Ukrainian drone close to the front lines in southern Ukraine, according to new footage.

In a video circulating online, a Russian BMP-3 tracked infantry fighting vehicle with wooden logs attached to its sides appears to be struck by a Ukrainian suicide, or "kamikaze," drone. One account sharing the video described the location as close to the Russian-controlled village of Robotyne, in Ukraine's contested southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Newsweek could not independently verify the details of this footage and has contacted the Russian and Ukrainian Defense Ministries for comment.

Reports of Russian troops trying to boost protection on their military vehicles emerged soon after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine got underway in February 2022. By early March, images of Russian convoy vehicles making their way through Ukrainian territory showed wooden planks placed on the vehicles' front and back.

Russia BMP-3 IFV
A Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle equipped with the Sinitsa combat module performs at the International Military Technical Forum 'Army 2022' on August 17, 2022, in Patriot Park, outside of Moscow, Russia. In a new video circulating online, a BMP-3 with wooden protection appears to be targeted by a Ukrainian drone in the south of the country. Contributor/Getty Images

Experts suggest a key advantage of Western-made tanks and military vehicles, such as those now used by Ukraine, is that they favor heavier armored protection than vehicles designed for use by Moscow's armed forces.

Russia has used its infantry fighting vehicles, like the tracked BMP-3, to ferry its soldiers around in Ukraine.

At the start of the year, Russia had 4,150 operational infantry fighting vehicles, including 400 BMP-3s, according to Military Balance figures collated by the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank.

According to Dutch open-source intelligence outlet, Oryx, which tracks visually confirmed Ukrainian and Russian military losses, Moscow's troops have lost 287 BMP-3 variants since February 2022. The true figure could be higher, as this count only includes losses supported with footage or images.

The Ukrainian village of Robotyne is close to the southern front line, where Ukrainian forces have been pushing on with their counteroffensive operations for the past two months. On Wednesday, Ukraine's General Staff said Russian forces had conducted air strikes around Robotyne and shelled more than a dozen settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Several Russian military bloggers claimed that Kyiv's forces had failed to attack Russian positions on the northern edge of Robotyne early on Tuesday morning, the Washington D.C.-based Institute for the Study of War think tank said in its latest analysis.

On Monday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukraine was consolidating its positions near Robotyne and the nearby town of Mala Tokmachka.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC