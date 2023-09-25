World

'Air Regiment Leaders' Killed as Drone Self-Destructs on Russian Airfield

By
World Russia Ukraine Drones

Russian officers were among casualties caused by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial device (UAV) that landed on a military airfield and exploded upon inspection, it has been reported.

Ukrainian intelligence sources said that a drone exploded on the runway at the Khalino airfield less than 5 miles from the city of Kursk, which hosts Russia's 14th Guards Fighter Aviation Regiment as well as Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter aircraft.

After the Ukrainian drone had apparently landed "safely" on the runway, officers from Russia's Air Force and its main intelligence service, the FSB, examined the device, RBC Ukraine reported on Monday.

"When the delegation tried to examine the 'trophy' UAV, there was a detonation," a Ukrainian source told RBC, which said "air regiment leaders" were among the casualties.

Ukrainian drone operator
This illustrative images shows an operator with an airstrike drone called Punisher during a test in Kyiv region on August 11, 2023. Ukrainian intelligence sources have said that a drone detonated on the runway in Russia's Kursk oblast, causing casualties. SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

The outlet reported that among those killed or injured during the explosion were the commander of the 14th aviation regiment, one of his deputies, a group of aviation officers, an FSB officer, and other airfield personnel.

The report did not specify exactly who was killed or injured and Newsweek has emailed the Russian defense ministry for comment on the claims.

The Russian military blogger Boris Rozhin posted on Telegram that there had been "deaths" at the airfield after one of the drones that landed on the Khalino airfield "turned out to have had a 'surprise."

"Previously, the enemy had already used such tactics in the Kherson direction," said that post, which added that several drones had to be blown up after they had landed and that "enemy drones must be handled with care."

The Baza Telegram channel, which is linked to Russia's security services, has reported similar incidents recently. Last week, it said that a drone detonated after it had fallen on a farm in the Voronezh oblast south of Moscow.

The outlet posted images of the device lying in a field near a bus stop in what the Russian MOD said was an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack. It also said a drone discovered in the Kursk regional town of Lgov on September 17, near an inactive oil depot, exploded "40 minutes after its discovery."

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces have started to launch self-destructing drones," Baza reported.

Other drone attacks have reportedly targeted Kursk in the last couple of days, including a local Ministry of Internal Affairs building in the early hours of Monday morning, according to Ukrainian security sources quoted by RBC.

Ukrainian outlets reported that on the weekend, drones had struck Kursk's FSB building as well as an oil facility near the local airfield, prompting Mayor Igor Kutsak to cancel City Day celebrations.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC