Ukraine Loses Nine Pilots in One Week as Two Helicopters Crash in Donbas

Six Ukrainian servicemen were killed when two helicopters crashed near the front line on Tuesday, just a few days after three experienced airmen died during a training mission.

Kyiv's military said on Wednesday that the six servicemen from the 18th Separate Army Aviation Brigade had been killed the day before, while carrying out missions in a Russian-held sector near Bakhmut.

They were on board a pair of Mi-8 helicopters, which are Soviet-era medium twin-turbine aircraft widely used by Ukraine.

News outlet Ukrainska Pravda said the incident occurred near Kramatorsk, west of Bakhmut in the Donbas region, which has been the scene of fierce fighting for months. The helicopters had been "completely destroyed" in the crash and six bodies were found in the wreckage.

The Kyiv Independent posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the six were pilots in the 18th brigade.

A Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter, photographed during training in Lviv on August 9. Six servicemen were killed on August 29 when two of the Soviet-era choppers crashed near Bakhmut. Alex Babenko/Getty Images

Ilya Yevlash, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne that the two helicopters had been engaged in a combat mission when the crews were told a Russian Su-35 fighter jet had just departed.

The Mi-8s attempted to land, to avoid an attack from the Su-35, but crashed, he said. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

"The commission is working on it now," Yevlash said according to RBC Ukraine. "What caused this disaster will be known later."

There has been no suggestion from the media or the military that the helicopters were shot down.

Ukraine's air force said the men on board were officers and their identities were not being made public for security reasons. It did state that one was from the Poltava oblast, where a memorial service will take place on Friday morning.

Last Friday three pilots were killed when two combat training aircraft collided in an accident in the Zhytomyr region west of Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said one of the trio was Andrii Pilshchikov, who had the call sign "Juice" and had campaigned in the U.S. for the supply of F-16s. The appeal has succeeded: Denmark and the Netherlands said earlier in August that they would supply the jets.

Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian home affairs adviser, posted on X that the three deaths were a "terrible loss for Ukraine" and pointed the finger at their L-39 planes, which had been developed in the 1960s.

"Our pilots are trying to fight a 21st-century war with planes developed in the middle of the 20th century," Gerashchenko said.