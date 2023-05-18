Russian 'Kalibr' Cruise Missile Hits Crimea–Reports

A shepherd has discovered a missile near a village in Crimea that had been fired by Russia's military, according to Ukrainian news reports. The peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Experts who arrived at the scene concluded that the downed missile, which was found near the village of Vulkanivka in the southern part of the peninsula, was a Kalibr belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry, according to the news outlet Astra, which said there were no casualties.

There were no further details about the presence of the downed missile in the Russian-occupied peninsula. Newsweek has reached out to the Russian defense ministry for comment.

Russia's forces regularly use Kalibr missiles to attack mainland Ukraine, typically launched from warships stationed in the Black Sea. In March, Ukraine reported it had destroyed "multiple" Russian cruise missiles being transported by rail to Russia's Black Sea fleet based in Crimea.

Fragments of a downed Russian missile lie on the ground in this image taken in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 16, 2023. A Kalibr missile fired by Russian forces was found by a shepherd in Russian-occupied Crimea on May 17, 2023, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Russia has increased the frequency of its missile attacks on Ukraine over the past weeks. These include four mass launches this month, compared with one each in April and March, and two in February. Ukraine, aided by Western-supplied equipment such as the Patriot missile system, appears to be successfully defending itself against Moscow's barrages.

On Tuesday, Ukraine said it intercepted a mass missile strike in the early hours of the morning, including nine Kalibr missiles that were fired at Kyiv. The interception of six nuclear-capable Kinzhal missiles, according to Kyiv, has consolidated confidence about Ukraine's missile defense.

In the early hours of Thursday, Ukraine said its air defense had intercepted six missiles fired by Russia.

Ukraine's general staff said on Thursday that overnight 29 Russian missiles had been downed, along with two kamikaze drones and two reconnaissance drones. Kyiv said that six Kalibr cruises missiles were launched from the Black Sea along with two Iskander missiles that were fired from ground-based operational-tactical missile systems.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of the Kyiv Oblast police, said no significant damage was recorded from falling missile debris and there had been no casualties. However, Ukraine's Southern Command reported that one person was killed and two others wounded following Russian missile strikes in Odesa Oblast.

Also on Thursday, British defense minister Ben Wallace said that U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow missiles had been used by Ukraine but would not specify further. The air-launched missiles have a range in excess of 155 miles, which is further than the range of American-supplied weapons.

In a separate development, but also in Crimea, a freight train carrying grain between Simferopol and the city of Sevastopol derailed following what the Moscow-installed head of the regional parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said was an explosion.