Why Russian Missiles Are Becoming Harder To Intercept

Russian forces are switching up their tactics when targeting Ukraine with waves of missile strikes, Ukraine said on Tuesday, after bearing the brunt of a fresh bombardment overnight.

Moscow's troops are programming the flight paths of their missiles to "bypass our air defenses as efficiently as possible, using weak spots, using intelligence data," according to Ukraine's air force spokesperson, Colonel Yuriy Ignat, in remarks reported by Ukrainian media.

"The missiles are constantly changing route," Ignat said.

Some missile types have an increased ability to maneuver during flight, which makes it more difficult for air defenses to shoot them down as they repeatedly switch direction, Ignat said.

A crater from a missile explosion is seen in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on August 15, 2023. Russian forces are switching up their tactics when targeting Ukraine with waves of missile strikes, Ukraine said on Tuesday. Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Ukraine has consistently called for more air defense systems to protect its skies and cities from almost-daily missile and drone strikes.

"Every day, every week, we work to ensure that our defenders of the sky have more air defense systems and missiles," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this month. Ukraine needs many "more air defense systems than we have now," he added.

On Tuesday morning, Ukraine's military said Russia had launched at least 28 cruise missile strikes overnight, using both air and sea-launched weapons.

Moscow's forces fired four Kh-22 missiles and 20 Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles from aircraft, and four Kalibr cruise missiles from a Russian frigate based in the Black Sea, Ukraine's air force said in a statement. A total of 16 cruise missiles were destroyed, Kyiv's military said.

In a post to Telegram, the deputy head of Zelensky's presidential office, Oleksiy Kuleba, said Russia had "launched another massive missile attack on the regions, cities and villages of Ukraine."

Among the targets were the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and two villages close to the city, Kuleba said, as well as a sports complex in the central city of Dnipro. A food warehouse was damaged in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, along with residential buildings and a kindergarten in the contested southern Zaporizhzhia region, Kuleba said.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Moscow's Defense Ministry said it had carried out "a concentrated strike with long-range air and sea-based high-precision weapons against key enterprises of the military industry" of the Ukrainian government.

"The target has been reached. All assigned objects are hit," the Russian government said.

The previous day, Ukraine's military said it had intercepted 15 Iranian-made Shahed one-way attack drones and eight Kalibr cruise missiles in "several waves" of attacks.

In a new aid package unveiled by the U.S. on Monday, Washington said it was sending additional air defense munitions for the Patriot systems operating in Ukraine.