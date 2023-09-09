World

Russia Redeploying Troops Amid 'Pressure' on Defensive Lines: U.K.

By
World Russia Ukraine ISW Zaporizhzhia

Russia is likely to be switching troops from parts of the frontline to replace degraded units in the south of Ukraine, according to British defense officials.

The Ukrainian counteroffensive aimed at retaking Russian-occupied territory is in its fourth month. Kyiv's forces are said to have advanced into the multilayered defensive line east of Robotyne, in the southern Zaporizhzhia oblast. Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry via email for comment.

It comes as Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih's defense council, reported that 74 people had been injured in a missile strike that targeted a police station in the city in the center of the country on Friday. Vilkul said that 34 people had been hospitalized and three were in a serious condition. Newsweek has not yet been able to substantiate this report.

The British Ministry MOD wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday that it was highly likely that Moscow had redeployed forces from other parts of the frontline. These would replace degraded units around Robotyne, which Kyiv had retaken on August 28. These measures were probably restricting Russia's ability to carry out offensive operations along other areas of the front line.

Ukrainian tank crew
A Ukrainian tank crew member in the northern operational zone take part in military exercises on September 8, 2023 in Ukraine. British defense officials said on September 9. 2023 that Russia is switching troops from parts of the front line to replace degraded units near Robotyne. Roman Petushkov//Getty Images

Ukrainian forces are also said to have "maintained pressure on Russian positions south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk oblast," according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD) assessment, which highlights Ukrainian gains and Russian losses.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces had reported on Facebook on Friday that its troops had continued offensive operations in the Melitopol direction, making gains south of Robotyne. Its update added that Russian troops had launched unsuccessful attacks near Novohryhorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and in the Avdiivka direction in Donetsk Oblast.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Ukrainian troops were continuing their advances south of Bakhmut and Robotyne, although there were no confirmed gains on Friday.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-based think tank added that Russian forces had changed their command and control structures and adapted their electronic warfare (EW) systems to improve information sharing.

The ISW noted a report by the Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) that Russian forces had improved communications between command posts and units at the front by laying field cables and using safer radio communications.

Moscow's forces had moved headquarters out of range of most Ukrainian strike systems and placed forward command posts further underground and behind heavily defended positions.

"It is unclear if Russian forces have employed this more protected command infrastructure throughout Ukraine," or how much this has impeded Ukraine's operations, the ISW said.

Also, Russian forces still frequently communicate sensitive information through unsecure channels, the ISW added. The think tank said that Russian forces still faced a big communications challenge due to the disparity of Moscow's units across Ukraine.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC