Russia Says Negotiations with Ukraine Are Now 'Impossible'

Moscow has dismissed the chances of negotiations with Kyiv to end the war in Ukraine that Vladimir Putin started.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine "are now impossible since there are no conditions for them either de facto or de jure."

He said that listening to the messaging from Kyiv, "we know the legal justification of the impossibility of negotiations" on the part of Ukraine and that "de facto, one thing can be recognized—there are no conditions for such negotiations," news agency Tass reported.

Ukrainian artillerymen
Ukrainian artillerymen take a rest on the road in Donetsk region, on January 21, 2023, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin said on January 23, 2023 that talks between Kyiv and Moscow to end the war "are now impossible." ANATOLII STEPANOV/Getty Images

Peskov's comments come as Russian Foreign <inister Sergei Lavrov accused Kyiv of rejecting peace talks during a visit to South Africa.

Last week, Lavrov said the conflict would only end when Ukraine is no longer a military threat to Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has laid out a 10-point peace plan for peace, which includes the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine as well as a prisoner swap.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with further information.

