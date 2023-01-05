Russia Has a New Plane Problem

Russia's reported transfer of its strategic bombers thousands of miles away to the Far East after its airfields were attacked could pose problems for Moscow's aging air fleet fighting in Ukraine, British defense officials have said.

Although Kyiv did not directly claim responsibility, it welcomed and was blamed for drone attacks on the Dyagilevo and Engels air bases on December 5. The attacks reportedly killed three Russian soldiers and damaged at least one Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber and possibly a Tupolev Tu-95MS.

The strikes were notable for how far inside Russian territory they reached. Engels air base in the Saratov region is 450 miles from Ukraine, and the Dyagilevo base in Ryazan, around 400 miles from the border.

On December 27, a day after Engels was struck again, Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that Moscow had moved its Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 bombers to Primorsky Krai, over 3,700 miles away from the border with Ukraine. An estimated six Tu-95 aircraft have been moved out of Engels, according to open-source intelligence company Janes.

The British Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that Russia had "highly likely" responded by placing its LRA (long-range aviation) aircraft farther away from Ukraine.

While the aircraft can still fire air-launched cruise missiles into Ukraine because the weapons have a 3,100-mile range, in addition to the bombers' flight range, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that "operating from dispersal locations will add additional maintenance stress."

Their far-flung locations will also "further deplete the limited flying hours available on these aging aircraft," the daily assessment which emphasizes Russian losses and Ukrainian gains said. Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

It comes as Ukraine warned of further strikes deep into Russian territory and amid questions over how Russia has used its air force during the invasion. Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's chief military intelligence official, told ABC News that Vladimir Putin should brace for more attacks "deeper and deeper" inside Russia.

"Russia clearly has an issue with its air force as it hasn't used what would be a small percentage of its on-paper capability to support the Ukrainian war," Philip Ingram, a former British military intelligence officer told Newsweek.

"They should have gained air superiority at the beginning of their attack into Ukraine and maintained it," he said. "The fact they didn't points to an air force with the same planning and logistic issues as their ground forces" which have been "affected by corrupt supply chains and extremely poor reliability."

"This is probably true not just for tactical platforms but strategic platforms," he added, "Russia is likely running out of serviceable kit."