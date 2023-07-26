Is There Strategic Sense to Putin's 'Revenge Strikes'? Experts Weigh In

Russia's revenge strikes on Ukraine show President Vladimir Putin "feels like lashing out," but are also calculated to fulfil the Kremlin's strategic goals, experts have told Newsweek.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine with missile and drone barrages after accusing Kyiv of orchestrating attacks on Moscow and other key sites. The Kremlin is looking to gain strategic, military and political advantages from the strikes, as well as some form of vengeance, analysts have said.

Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of two drone strikes on Moscow early on Monday morning, saying the unmanned aerial vehicles were brought down by electronic warfare. A third "helicopter-type" drone without explosives landed in a cemetery outside Moscow, the ministry added.

"There were no casualties or serious damage," it said in a statement. "Two non-residential buildings were damaged."

In addition, 17 drones attacked targets on the annexed Crimean peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. "The Russian side reserves the right to take tough retaliatory measures," the ministry added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 19, 2023. Alexander Kazakov / SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian officials have claimed responsibility for Monday's drone attacks on Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had said there would "definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists" after a wave of missile strikes targeted the city of Odesa on Sunday morning.

The Odesa missiles, delivered by high-precision sea-launched weapons, were themselves described by Moscow as a "retaliation strike" for a suspected Ukrainian drone attack on the Kerch Bridge, which links Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Targeting Odesa was an "act of revenge" for the Kerch Bridge attacks of July 17, but it was also intended to destroy infrastructure in the Black Sea city, Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Olha Stefanishyna, previously told Newsweek.

President Putin may feel "like lashing out" after attacks on the Russian capital or Crimea, and he has demonstrated "he has few compunctions about the use of violence," according to Frederik Mertens, a strategic analyst with the Hague Center for Strategic Studies in the Netherlands.

But there are several strands to how Russia likely perceives the retaliation strikes, experts say.

Russia cannot use its stockpiles of nuclear weapons to respond to Ukrainian attacks, but must still find a way of answering them so it does not lose credibility, according to Marina Miron, a post-doctoral researcher in the Department of War Studies at King's College London.

"There is a need to do something," such as intensifying cruise missile strikes, Miron told Newsweek.

"Overall, Russia does not need an excuse to strike them, but if it does without a good reason, it won't have many options left to respond should there be something worth responding to, because, as stated, the nuclear threat has lost its deterrent power," she said.

The retaliation strikes came just days after Russia pulled out of the deal that had allowed Ukraine to export grain from Black Sea ports such as Odesa. The agreement is seen as vital for staving off global food shortages.

Moscow has been fiercely criticized for not extending the deal after it expired on July 17. On July 24, Odesa's regional governor, Oleh Kiper, posted on Telegram that Russia had targeted port infrastructure on the Danube with Iranian-made Shahed drones, destroying a grain storage facility.

"There is purpose in destroying Ukraine's ability to export grain," Mertens told Newsweek.

"Russia wanted to leave Ukraine landlocked from the very beginning of the war," Miron added. "However, the issue was that Russia was 'forced' into the grain deal," she said.

"Hence, it is not just about the retaliation for the strike on Crimea and the Kerch Bridge," but the Kremlin hopes to isolate Ukraine with Moscow in control of all access points to the Black Sea.

Moscow is also looking to degrade Ukraine's military capability, she added. Russian sources indicate that Moscow believes Ukraine stores ammunition and weaponry in Odesa, according to Miron.

There may also be a political driver for Putin's retaliatory barrages, Mertens added. By "severely 'punishing' Ukraine and showing Russian military might," the president can appease right-wing factions in his own country.

This has a "bonus" effect of "diminishing the ability of Ukraine to export grain to the rest of the world while fueling Putin's all too probable desire for vengeance," Mertens said.

