Ukraine 'Saboteurs' Take Hostages Inside Russia: Reports

Ukrainian saboteurs have crossed into the Russian region of Bryansk and taken at least six people hostage, according to reports by Russian-language media outlets.

The Ukrainian group reportedly consisted of up to 50 people who engaged in armed combat with Russian soldiers, according to independent outlet Meduza. State news agency Tass there were "dead and wounded" following the clashes.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that the saboteurs entered in the Klimovsky District and shelled a vehicle in the village of Liubechane.

The Kremlin-friendly Baza and Mash reported that the group took several people hostage in a village about nine miles away, called Sushany, which Bogomaz said had been attacked by a drone.

"Measures are being taken to destroy the armed Ukrainian nationalists who have violated the state border," the FSB said in a statement to Tass. Newsweek has contacted the Ukrainian defense ministry for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.