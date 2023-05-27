Video Shows Russian Tanks Being Annihilated by SBU 'Gifts' From Above

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has released footage of what they say are Russian military vehicles being targeted from the air.

A montage of purported attacks on Russian targets starts with what appears to be a strike on a tank, with the video cutting away just before the moment of impact. "SBU special forces continue 'targeted delivery,'" reads the caption.

In the following frames, an explosion can be seen from a distance after which smoke rises up in the air in a visual motif repeated throughout the 91-second video. The caption then describes how military trucks and Kamaz vehicles had been targeted by the BM Grad missile.

A destroyed Russian tank is seen in this illustrative image taken in the village of Tsupivka, Kharkiv region, on March 1, 2023. Video released by Ukraine's SBU on May 27, 2023 purports to show strikes on Russian military vehicles. SERGEY BOBOK/Getty Images

The video segues into a Russian military transport vehicle being targeted from behind as it drives along a road. Soldiers can be seen sitting at the front of the vehicle with the next frame again showing the smoky remains of a strike.

Спецпризначенці СБУ продовжують закидати окупантів «подарунками» просто з неба



Воїни ЦСО «А» роблять це настільки ефектно, що російські військові або згорають від щастя, або злітають у кювети від точності таких сюрпризів. pic.twitter.com/AJ9evg17ow — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) May 27, 2023

The video continues, showing vehicles being targeted from the front as they drive in undisclosed locations. "The special forces of the SBU continue to pelt the occupiers with 'gifts' straight from the sky," tweeted the SBU with the video, which as of Saturday had been viewed more than 88,000 times.

The SBU added that the targeting of Moscow's forces was being done "so effectively that the Russian military either burns with happiness or flies into the ditch from the accuracy of such surprises."

Neither the dates nor the locations of the footage are listed in the video which has not been independently verified. Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

It comes as Ukrainian forces said on Saturday they had intercepted five Orlan-10 drones and two Zala drones over the previous 24 hours.

Ukraine's General Staff said that rocket and artillery forces struck three areas where Russian weapons and military equipment were being kept, as well as three control points, two ammunition depots, two artillery units, and an air defense system.

There is much speculation about Ukraine's widely expected counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a video aimed at rallying Ukrainian patriotism titled "Time to take back what is ours."

Ukraine's allies will be looking on keenly at what progress Ukrainian forces can make using Western-supplied equipment. Around 400 Ukrainian soldiers have started training in Germany on American-made M1 Abrams tanks, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

The deployment of Abrams tanks to the battlefield is expected to give Ukraine a major advantage over Russia which, like Kyiv's forces, relies much on Soviet-era tanks.