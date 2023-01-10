Soledar 'Completely Destroyed' As Russia Advances

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has said "there is almost no life left" in the town of Soledar, which lies near the fiercely fought-over Donetsk oblast city of Bakhmut.

"Everything is completely destroyed," Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Monday. "The whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes. This is what madness looks like."

The Twitter account War Monitor tweeted that Russian forces had reportedly gained fire control of the main supply route into the town, which lies around 6 miles north of Bakhmut, a city that has been a focus for both sides in recent months.

"Ukrainian units from three different brigades continue to fight house to house in the town," War Monitor said," the situation has deteriorated."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian military journalist Yuriy Butusov said that the situation in Soledar was "dangerous," with Russian troops able to fire at its main supply route, although they could not reach the route itself.

Butusov said Ukraine's 46th Airmobile Brigade is "fighting tough defensive battles for every house" amid temperatures that have plummeted to -18 C.

"This is not complete encirclement but normal supply along the route is impossible," he wrote, according to a translation tweeted by War Translated, although he expressed hope that Ukraine had troops and equipment, and with their right use could defeat the Russian forces.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Monday that Wagner troops "were advancing in certain areas" in Soledar, and while Ukrainian officials said that Moscow's troops do not fully control the town, "the situation in the settlement is extremely difficult."

British defense officials said on Tuesday that Russian troops had made tactical advances and were "likely in control of" the small town.

In its daily update, the U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD) said Russia's Soledar axis is probably an effort to envelop Bakhmut from the north, and disrupt Ukrainian lines of communication.

The fighting is focused on entrances to the 125-mile-long disused salt mine tunnels underneath the district that Russia and Ukraine both worry could be used for infiltration behind their lines, the officials said.

However, despite the increased pressure on Bakhmut, the U.K MOD said that "Russia is unlikely to envelop the town imminently because Ukrainian forces maintain stable defensive lines in depth and control over supply routes."

The British update referred to the efforts in Bakhmut of the Wagner Group of mercenaries financed by Yevgeny Prighozhin, who analysts have said is looking to take control of salt and gypsum mines in the area.

Prighozhin said on his Telegram social media account that his troops were fighting "fierce battles" for Soledar's administration building.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries for comment.