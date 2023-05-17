World

Russian State TV Issues Stark Warning Over Threat of Defeat

By
World Russia Ukraine Vladimir Solovyov War

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has again invoked Armageddon on his TV show in which the consequences of a Russian defeat in Ukraine were discussed.

In a clip on his evening show on the Russia 1 channel, which was tweeted by journalist and Russia watcher Julia Davis, Solovyov listened to his guest Karen Shakhnazarov, a filmmaker, talk about how the war was now "a question of our destruction."

Shakhnazarov wondered whether Russian people fully understood "the gravity of the threat" that the war's outcome poses, and that the conflict was "a lot more complex and dangerous" than World War II.

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov
Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov on February 21, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. On his evening TV show on May 16, 2023, he called again for Russia to use its nuclear weapons capabilities. Getty Images

He also described how modern Russian society was nothing like the one that existed in 1941 when Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union because there was no unifying ideology.

Contemporary Russians, in his view, had grown up consuming American culture and he said there were internal divisions in the country and a lack of younger people, which meant that older citizens were serving on the frontlines.

The war "is fateful for us," Shakhnazarov said, "our political elites have to realize this. We should start admitting that this is not simply a special military operation but a war. If we lose this war, we will disappear" like some Native American tribes which "have simply vanished." He went on to suggest that defeat for Moscow's forces in Ukraine would lead to books being written about "how Russia lost itself and Eurasia."

Read more

Solovyov chimed in to say he hoped Ukraine understood that "if we lose, we are taking the whole world with us."

"Let me remind you what the Supreme Commander said, 'who needs the world if Russia isn't in it?'" Solovyov said, referring to a quote by President Vladimir Putin.

The anchor then went on say that Russia should use its nuclear weapons, shed restrictions against testing and "convincingly demonstrate what we have."

Since the start of Putin's invasion, Solovyov has repeatedly said that Russia should draw on its nuclear weapons capability to strike against Western countries that back Ukraine. Last week, he said on his radio show Full Contact that "nuclear war is inevitable."

The threat of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine has hung over the conflict since it started.

However, experts have said that Kyiv's demonstrated ability to shoot down six Kinzhal nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles fired by Russia this week could lessen the chances of Moscow considering an escalation from conventional weapons.

"We know that these missiles are neither hypersonic nor unstoppable," said Sergej Sumlenny, founder of the European Resilience Initiative Center, a German think tank.

"From this perspective, we should also analyze other Russian threats like nuclear threats. Are they really capable of hitting us?" he told Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC