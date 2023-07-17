Russians Shocked as Su-25 Crashes into Sea: 'Is That Supposed to Happen?'

Video shared on social media has shown the dramatic final moments of a Russian military jet as it crashes into the sea.

Footage filmed on Monday shows beachgoers watching as the Sukhoi Su-25 plunges into the water off Yeysk in southern Russia's Krasnodar region.

A popular resort for holidaymakers, Yeysk is on the southern shore of the Sea Of Azov. On the northern side lies the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which has been a focal point in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

One video on the Baza Telegram channel shows the splash of the plane hitting the water as a man shouts: "Holy sh**! The plane has crashed."

A stock image shows a Russian air force Sukhoi Su-25 aircraft flying over the Syrian city of Saraqib on February 1, 2018. Footage has been shared on social media of an Su-25 crashing into the Sea of Azov on Monday. OMAR HAJ KADOUR/Getty Images

In another clip, a voice says: "The pilot just ejected from the plane, shall we go help him or not?"

A female voice is heard saying: "Is that supposed to happen? That's not supposed to happen, right?" before adding, "I am afraid."

Regional authorities confirmed the crash, said that the pilot had ejected safely and that Russian defense ministry representatives were at the site, Russian language Telegram channel Sirena reported.

One social media post featuring footage of the incident said Russian media had reported that the pilot of the Su-25 had died.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.