Putin Arrests Key General After Failed Wagner Mutiny

The deputy commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, has been detained by authorities amid a purge of military officials following a rebellion by the Wagner Group of mercenaries, it has been reported.

Citing Russian defense ministry sources, the Russian-language version of The Moscow Times said that Surovikin had been arrested for siding with Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose troops seized a military HQ in Rostov-on-Don and advanced on Moscow.

Russian military blogger, Vladimir Romanov, also reported Surovikin's arrest on Wednesday while the Institute for the Study of War said that military "affiliates" of Surovikin had been accused of "complicity" in the mutiny.

General Sergei Surovikin, ex-commander of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, is seen in an undisclosed location on December 17, 2022. Surovikin has been detained amid a purge of military officials following a rebellion by the Wagner Group. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Getty Images

Citing a Russian milblogger, the think tank said a "large-scale purge" of the Russian military command is under way.

The rebellion was stood down on Saturday after a reported deal negotiated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in which neither Prigozhin nor his fighters would face charges and the Wagner head would be exiled to Belarus.

Surovikin became the commander of all Russian forces invading Ukraine in October 2022 but was replaced by Valery Gerasimov in January 2023.

