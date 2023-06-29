World

Putin Arrests Key General After Failed Wagner Mutiny

By
World Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin

The deputy commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, has been detained by authorities amid a purge of military officials following a rebellion by the Wagner Group of mercenaries, it has been reported.

Citing Russian defense ministry sources, the Russian-language version of The Moscow Times said that Surovikin had been arrested for siding with Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose troops seized a military HQ in Rostov-on-Don and advanced on Moscow.

Russian military blogger, Vladimir Romanov, also reported Surovikin's arrest on Wednesday while the Institute for the Study of War said that military "affiliates" of Surovikin had been accused of "complicity" in the mutiny.

Russian General Sergei Surovikin
General Sergei Surovikin, ex-commander of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, is seen in an undisclosed location on December 17, 2022. Surovikin has been detained amid a purge of military officials following a rebellion by the Wagner Group. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Getty Images

Citing a Russian milblogger, the think tank said a "large-scale purge" of the Russian military command is under way.

The rebellion was stood down on Saturday after a reported deal negotiated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in which neither Prigozhin nor his fighters would face charges and the Wagner head would be exiled to Belarus.

Surovikin became the commander of all Russian forces invading Ukraine in October 2022 but was replaced by Valery Gerasimov in January 2023.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with further information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC