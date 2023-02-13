Russian Special Forces Commander Poisoned

The president of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has said his top general in Ukraine has been poisoned after handling an envelope.

Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram social media channel that Apti Alaudinov, who commands the Akhmat special forces, had picked up a letter on February 8 that was saturated with a substance with a strong smell.

Alaudinov, as well as other personnel who came into contact with the envelope, were treated by medical staff whose actions meant that "serious consequences were avoided," Kadyrov said in his post.

The Chechen leader said an investigation was under way into what he described as an "assassination attempt."

Alaudinov heads Kadyrov's forces fighting for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine and is also a regular guest on Russian state television, where he gives battlefield updates. He has called the Russian invasion of Ukraine a "holy war" against the "Satanic" values of the West.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with further information.