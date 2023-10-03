World

Russia Loses 40 Artillery Systems, 15 Tanks in One Day: Kyiv

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

Russia lost 40 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day, according to a Tuesday update from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, amid Kyiv's grinding counteroffensive.

The General Staff said in a post on social media that, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Moscow has lost 279,440 troops, 4,732 tanks, 9,008 armored personnel vehicles, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, and 6,565 artillery systems.

A Ukrainian serviceman on a T-64 tank
A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a T-64 tank during military training exercise in Kyiv region on September 27, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia lost 40 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day, according to a Tuesday update from Kyiv. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images

Newsweek has not been able to independently verify Ukraine's figures. Estimates of military casualties in the conflict vary widely, with figures provided by Ukraine usually outstripping those given by its Western allies. Russia rarely releases figures on its own troop losses, but when it does, its estimates are far lower than those of Ukraine.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Defense Ministry via email for comment.

Both Ukraine and Russia are suffering mounting losses, nearly four months since the start of Kyiv's long-anticipated counteroffensive.

The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank, in its latest analysis of the conflict in Ukraine, said Kyiv's forces marginally advanced in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area amid continued counteroffensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and near Bakhmut on Monday.

The think tank said geolocated footage published on Monday indicates that Ukrainian forces made small gains northwest of Novomayorske, a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in the Melitopol, western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Bakhmut directions, which has seen some of the most intense fighting of the war.

The ISW said it is updating its Sunday assessment that Ukrainian forces lost positions in a trench system southwest of Robotyne, a key village on Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia front, to Russian counterattacks between September 13 and 30.

The think tank said geolocated footage published on Monday and satellite imagery indicate that Ukrainian forces likely retook these positions sometime between September 12 and 17 and currently hold them.

Ukraine's digital transformation minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday that his country's "Army of Drones" struck a record number of Russian artillery pieces last week.

"Last week was a real catastrophe for Russian artillery," Fedorov said. "The Army of Drones did its best to make it happen. The total number of damaged equipment = 220 pieces. Drone pilots continue to rock & setting new records."

The "Army of Drones" program is a Ukrainian government initiative and fundraising campaign to purchase drones for Ukraine's defense forces, according to news outlet Ukrainska Pravda.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC