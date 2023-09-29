I Was Captured, Beaten and Interrogated by Russia for Months

When the full-scale invasion of Ukraine took place in February 2022, I had already served as a soldier, participating in a combat mission near Mariupol as part of the 36th Marine Brigade.

What I remember most vividly from my time on the battlefield is the experience, professionalism, and solidarity of my fellow soldiers. It was these qualities that would ultimately save my life.

On April 16, 2022, I was seriously wounded. Subsequently, I and others like me were taken prisoner by Russian forces during a critical breakthrough operation in Mariupol.

Since the brigade was going to break through, I was unconscious and cannot describe what I felt at the time of the physical attack.

Oleksandr Didur is a serviceman of the separate 36th Marine Brigade, military unit A2802. He was taken prisoner in May 2022 after his unit came under tank fire at Azovstal steel plant. Oleksandr Didur

When Russian soldiers found me, they presumed I had fallen in action. However, when I began to show signs of life, doctors at the Azovstal steel plant provided whatever medical assistance they could.

I came to my senses already in captivity, but due to my heavy condition, I did not understand much. More or less everything became clear to me when I was brought to hospital No.15 in the city of Donetsk.

It was only while in captivity I discovered the full extent of my injuries.

I had lost vision in one eye, three fingers on my right hand, my left hand was broken, some teeth were missing, and shrapnel wounds had left my face and a portion of my body riddled with injuries, with some pieces of shrapnel passing through.

Initially, I was in hospital, and the attitude there varied: Some staff provided minimal medical care without much communication, while others consistently tried to belittle the wounded.

At the end of May 2022, I was transferred to the prison in Olenivka, where I stayed for two and a half months. The attitude there was tolerable, but the food was abysmal and the sanitary conditions were deplorable. Sleeping accommodation was scarce.

Subsequently, I was moved to Horlivka, where I endured continued physical and psychological abuse, including beatings and interrogations.

I endeavored to maintain my composure, but there were moments when the situation seemed overwhelmingly bleak and the prospect of returning home appeared impossible.

Yet our unwavering mutual support and unyielding belief in eventual victory kept us from succumbing to despair.

At this point, I was still in a serious condition. I could hardly see anything and my hands did not work at all. I had been certain that given my state, I would be among the first chosen for the prisoner exchange.

But I would remain incarcerated for many more months.

Oleksandr is pictured with his daughter following his release. He is currently waiting for the conclusion of the medical commission to determine the further treatment plan. Oleksandr Didur

I genuinely cannot understand why they detained me for such an extended period. Perhaps their intention was simply to subject me to prolonged suffering, ensuring that I could never return to a normal, fulfilling life.

I was exchanged on July 6, 2023.

A sense of freedom and overwhelming happiness washed over me as I came to realize that it was all behind me now. The first thing I did was reach out and call my family.

I adapted swiftly, as if I had never been away for an extended period. However, the pain lingers, particularly for Ukraine; knowing that my hometown of Oleshky remains under Russian occupation, and my loved ones continue to reside there.

At long last, I had an opportunity to reunite with my son, who came into this world while I was steadfastly defending Mariupol.

My aspiration is to return to a fulfilling life and, through my example, inspire and assist others. I want to demonstrate that in this life, anything is achievable when you really want it and pursue it with determination.

I fervently wish for NATO states to lend their support to our valiant warriors, hastening our path to victory and putting an end to the aggressor's actions as swiftly as possible.

I strongly urge the Ukrainian government to initiate additional programs aimed at assisting both the war-affected civilians and the soldiers.

It is imperative that people do not experience a sense of abandonment or isolation during these trying times. No one should ever feel that way.

Oleksandr Didur is a serviceman of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, military unit A-2802.

All views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Do you have a unique experience or personal story to share? Email the My Turn team at myturn@newsweek.com.