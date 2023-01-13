Russia Turning to Prison Labor as It Struggles to Make Enough Weapons: U.K.

Russia is likely resorting to using prison labor to meet its arms production demands for the war in Ukraine, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

In its daily intelligence update on the Ukraine war on Friday, the ministry said: "The Russian defence manufacturing sector is highly likely resorting to using convict labour in an effort to meet war-time production demands."

It noted that in November, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), Russia's largest tank manufacturer, told local media that it would employ 250 prisoners after meeting with the Federal Penal Service (FSIN).

The ministry noted that there is a long tradition of prison labor in Russia, but since 2017 forced labour as a specific criminal punishment has been reintroduced.

"With one of the highest rates of incarceration in the world, FSIN oversees a sprawling empire of over 400,000 inmates and has frequently been accused of extreme brutality and corruption," the ministry said.

"The prison population provides a unique human resource to Russian leaders to utilise in support of the 'special military operation' while willing volunteers remain in short supply. Convict labour will likely be particularly in demand from manufacturers of relatively low-tech weaponry such as UVZ, which are almost certainly under intense pressure from Moscow to increase their production," it added.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

British defense officials said last September that Russian forces were using weapons sourced from pariah states Iran and North Korea as their own arms supplies dwindle amid Ukraine's counteroffensive and the impact of sanctions.

Russia has been beset by military setbacks in the near year-old war, making some progress in the east and in the south but ceding occupied land back to Ukraine in counteroffensives.

Multiple reports have circulated saying that Russia is struggling to produce enough weapons, equipment and clothing for its soldiers in Ukraine.

Back in October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that Russia was experiencing equipment shortages and said the government was taking "vigorous measures" to address the problem.

A senior Ukrainian intelligence official said in an interview published last week said that Russia was struggling to replace stockpiles of missiles, but still has enough for more large-scale strikes. Instead, Moscow has been increasing the use of drones, including those made by Iran, to strike Ukraine's infrastructure, Gen. Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy intelligence chief, told RBC-Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said that Russia's recent restructuring among its top military ranks reflected "systemic challenges" that have been present since it first invaded Ukraine.

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, served as a launchpad for President Vladimir Putin's forces when they invaded Ukraine last February. Russia has been increasing its military activity in Belarus, which shares a 674-mile border with Ukraine, over the last few weeks. Although some will perceive it as a possible precursor to a fresh invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv has been relatively calm and played down the chances of an imminent attack across the border.