World

Countdown Has Begun for Putin's End, Ukraine Says

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Wagner Group Vladimir Putin

The "countdown has started" for the end of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime following the Wagner Group rebellion at the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff said.

The Russian leader "is an inadequate person who has lost connection with reality," Andriy Yermak, who heads the Ukrainian presidential office, said in remarks quoted by the BBC from Kyiv on Wednesday.

"The world must conclude that it's impossible to have any kind of serious relationship with that country," Yermak said.

On Friday, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused Russian military officials of attacking Wagner positions in Ukraine. The private militia has played a crucial role in Moscow's invasion operations, but Prigozhin has been locked in a high-profile and bitter dispute with Russia's Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, and the country's top soldier, General Valery Gerasimov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with officers of the Russian army and secret services on June 27, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. The Russian leader "is an inadequate person who has lost connection with reality," according to Andriy Yermak, who heads up the Ukrainian presidential office. Contributor/Getty Images

After seizing control of Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia, Wagner fighters started a "march for justice" toward the Russian capital. However, the group abruptly stopped on the way to Moscow.

In a deal reportedly brokered by Minsk, Prigozhin escaped criminal charges and he will now stay in Belarus, a country strongly allied with the Kremlin. Around 10,000 Russian soldiers were assembled around Moscow in anticipation of the Wagner arrival, Belarus' President, Alexander Lukashenko, told the country's state news agency, BelTA.

The armed uprising drew fierce condemnation from Moscow, with Putin vowing that those who organized the rebellion would "answer for it."

The Kremlin downplayed the impact of the mutiny on Russian leadership. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted during a news conference on Tuesday that these "events have shown how consolidated society is around the president."

But Western officials said it showed fractures in the Russian leadership that could jeopardize Putin's rule.

"We've seen more cracks emerge in the Russian facade," U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told NBC on Sunday.

"It is too soon to tell exactly where they go, and when they get there," Blinken added. "But certainly, we have all sorts of new questions that Putin is going to have to address in the weeks and months ahead."

Read more

U.S. President Joe Biden called the mutiny "part of a struggle within the Russian system," and British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, called the rebellion an "unprecedented challenge to President Putin's authority."

Mykhailo Podolyak, another Ukrainian presidential adviser, said separately on Twitter that the rebellion was a "signal to all global elites" that Ukraine should receive everything it needs to "deal a final blow to Putin's state."

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat who resigned in protest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, previously told Newsweek that the mutiny is "another step" on the road to Putin's downfall.

Update 6/28/2023 at 4.55 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC