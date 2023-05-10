Russia Wants 'Family Guy' Banned Over 'Offensive' Depiction of Country

Family Guy has taken its funny moments too far according to one Russian official, who deemed a recent skit on the show as "deliberately offensive."

The backlash came after episodes 19 and 20 of the show's 21st season, "From Russia with Love" and "Adult Education." The characters Meg, Stewie and Brian go to Chelyabinsk, and in a two-parter, Meg decides to stay to start a relationship with Russian hacker Ivan. Loving her new surroundings, Meg sings a parody of Beauty and the Beast song "Belle" about the Russian city.

Russian officials have slammed "Family Guy" for how they portrayed the city of Chelyabinsk in the latest episode from Season 21 of the Fox show.

The use of stereotypes within the musical number has angered Chelyabinsk region deputy Yana Lantratova. Speaking to Russian publication Rise, she spoke out against the depiction of her city, and called for a ban of the adult cartoon in Russia.

"The artist has the right to his vision, but this is a deliberately offensive artistic image that has nothing to do with reality," Lantratova said. "This is a deliberate work against our country. Information warfare through artistic works. They deliberately create an image of Russia as a country where everyone is unhappy with life, drinking, using drugs, taking bribes."

Major Eastern European news outlet Nexta reported that Lantratova is calling for a ban on the show." The two-parter formed the Season 21 finale for the long-running Fox comedy.

"The artist has the right to his vision, but this is a deliberately offensive artistic image that has nothing to do with reality. This is a deliberate work against our country.… pic.twitter.com/2b5E0XzarN — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 9, 2023

While the singing voice used for the character of Meg Griffin in the skit appears to be different, Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis voices her usually. Outside of the song, Kunis showed off her ability to speak Russian in the role. Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher have both pledged their support to Ukraine in their ongoing war with Russia.

The depiction of Chelyabinsk, and the purported offensive nature of Family Guy, was discussed online. Sergej Sumlenny, an Eastern European expert with a strong Twitter following, suggested the animated representation of Chelyabink's surroundings was actually accurate in the episode, sharing what he claimed to be a picture of the real city.

"I have seen real Chelyabinsk, and this video is very authentic," he wrote on Twitter. A number of other Twitter users shared images of the city of Chelyabinsk and made similar observations.

Others weighed in with similar thoughts. "Is this supposed to be Chelyabinsk or every Russian city outside Moscow and Saint Petersburg?" one Twitter user joked, getting hundreds of likes in doing so.