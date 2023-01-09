Russia Warns That West Sending Ukraine Tanks Will Only 'Prolong' Suffering

The Russian government has spoken out against foreign allies providing Ukraine with light tanks in new military aid packages, warning that they will "only prolong the suffering" of the war.

The Ukrainian military is set to receive an influx of new light armored personnel vehicles from its allies. The vehicles have been likened to tanks, but, as the Associated Press explained, they are lighter and more agile than traditional tanks, and come equipped with a variety of mounted weaponry.

The U.S. will provide 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, known for their ability to destroy enemy tanks, while Germany will provide 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, which boast similar capabilities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that the new aid packages would do more harm than good in the long run, the independent Kyiv Post reported.

"Fundamentally, these deliveries cannot and will not change anything...[they] can only prolong the suffering of the Ukrainian people," Peskov said.

According to the post, Ukraine's Western allies had been hesitant and cautious about the kinds of hardware they provided. After France became the first nation to provide tank-style armored vehicles, others like the U.S. and Germany followed suit.

While the Kremlin has dismissed the impact that the vehicles will have on the war, other experts believe that they will be powerful tools for Ukraine. Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told AP that agile light tanks could be effective in combination with certain long-range strikes. Should an artillery barrage create an opening in enemy strongholds, the new light tanks could quickly move in with troops on board to exploit them.

"It creates a dilemma for adversaries," Bowman said. "It's a powerful combination."

When pressed about why the U.S. has not provided heavier traditional tanks to Ukraine, Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia and Ukraine, said that Ukraine's military forces have become proficient enough in maintenance work to sustain light vehicles. Heavier ones, like the M1 Abrams, still require too much work for them, she said.

"We absolutely agree that Ukraine does need tanks," Cooper said. "But we have to be cognizant of maintenance and sustainment considerations with tanks. And certainly we know that the Abrams tank, in addition to being a gas guzzler, is quite challenging to maintain."

Newsweek reached out to the Department of Defense for comment.