World

Russia's Winter War on Ukraine's Energy Has Failed: U.K.

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine Russia Energy

Russia's campaign during the winter months to destroy Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure through relentless missile strikes "has highly likely failed," the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence has said in its latest intelligence briefing on the war.

The Russian military had been bombarding strategic targets across the war-torn nation in a bid to disrupt the war effort and demoralize Ukraine's citizens. While the strikes led to widespread blackouts, on Friday the nation's energy minister announced exports of electricity would resume after a six-month hiatus thanks to successful repairs to the energy grid.

Ukraine had been a key supplier of electricity to the European Union and neighboring Moldova, which had also suffered temporary blackouts as a result of the initial wave of missile strikes. According to figures from Ukraine's Ministry of Energy, between June and October 2022, it sold 2.6 billion kilowatt hours—roughly enough energy for 1.6 million EU citizens.

Russia began its barrage of long-range strikes on infrastructure targets in October last year, with air raid sirens and processions to bunkers becoming part of daily life across Ukraine. But Western intelligence suggests these attacks have become rare since early March, while smaller-scale strikes continue.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine power grid
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an online conference in his residence Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow on November 22, 2022 (L) and (R) a high voltage substation switchyard stands partially destroyed after the Ukrenergo power station was hit by a missile strike on November 10, 2022 in central Ukraine. MIKHAIL METZEL/Ed Ram/SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD) wrote that Russia's "campaign to severely degrade Ukraine's unified energy system" had not achieved its primary objective, and noted that Ukraine's situation regarding its energy production and transmission "will likely improve with the arrival of warmer weather."

"Ukraine's network operating companies continue to source replacement transformers and other critical components," it added, despite stating that transporting and installing such components remains "a major logistical challenge, especially high voltage transformers which weigh at least 100 tonnes."

Ukraine had halted electricity exports to the EU following the start of strikes on its power grid, but in a statement on Friday, the nation's energy minister, German Galushchenko said the system had been operating normally for around two months.

"We have achieved this result thanks to the titanic work of energy workers [and] our international partners who helped in the restoration of the system," he said in a statement.

"The hardest winter is over," Galushchenko added. "The next step is to open up electricity exports, which will enable additional financial resource for the much-needed rebuilding of destroyed energy infrastructure."

The energy minister signed a document permitting the export of 400 megawatts of electricity to the European network, but officials stressed that actual volumes may fluctuate and that the electricity needs of Ukrainian consumers would remain an "absolute priority."

Currently, fighting between Russia and Ukraine's militaries remains focussed on the eastern regions of the country, where the invading forces are looking to secure their hold on the regions Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had annexed. His annexation is not internationally recognized and has been described by many as illegal.

Read more

Ukraine continues to defend strategic positions in the east, and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group, which is believed to be taking a lead in the offensive on Bakhmut and has been highly critical of Russian military tactics, wrote on Telegram on Thursday that "the enemy is not going anywhere."

Western intelligence officials now believe both sides are preparing for a spring offensive once the weather improves, as the war drags on into its second year.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment on Saturday.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC