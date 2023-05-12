Video Shows Multiple Russian APVs Obliterated in GUR Strikes—'Owl's Vision'

Ukrainian forces have celebrated destroying a number of Russian armored protected vehicles (APV) during nighttime strikes.

A video shared on the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Twitter page said Ukraine's military intelligence agency, GUR, had "owl-vision" as they were able to target Russian vehicles in the dark.

The clip, shared on Thursday, was captioned in Ukrainian: "The occupiers on the Donetsk front thought that their armored vehicles could not be seen at night.

"However, the aerial scouts of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have clear owl's vision, and they are also good at magic: in a flash, another dozen Muscovite boxes are turned into piles of metal."

This combined image shows a destroyed armored personnel carrier on a road near the village of Staryi Saltiv, east of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, on March 22, 2023, left, and stills of Russian armored protected vehicles taken from a video shared on the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Twitter page, right. Ukrainian forces have celebrated destroying a number of Russian APVs during a nighttime strikes. Getty

The clip shows multiple APVs through an aerial thermal imaging camera before showing each vehicle being destroyed by strikes from above.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

This clip comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeleneksy said Kyiv's counteroffensive in its ongoing war with Russia was to be put on hold.

During an interview for Eurovision News, he said that the motivation, personnel numbers and mentality were there but that Ukraine was still waiting on some equipment.

He also went on to suggest that launching a counteroffensive without it could result in heavy losses.

During the interview he said: "We are still expecting some things. They will reinforce our counteroffensive and most importantly they will protect our people. We are expecitng armored vehicles, they arrive in batches.

"We can advance with what we've got and I think we can be successful but we will lose a lot of people, I think that is unacceptable. We need to wait, we need a bit more time."

Much hinges on the expected Ukrainian counterattack, which would be a test for Ukraine to prove that Western-supplied advanced weapons can be used to make significant battlefield gains.

The decision to wait has been praised by retired U.S. Army General Mark Hertling who said Ukraine could benefit from postponing the attack.

He took to Twitter and said: "In discussing the upcoming Ukrainian offensive yesterday with a group of govt officials, one asked me 'when will it start?' I said: 'in the attack, it starts when the commander feels it's the right time…that's an advantages of the offensive.' I then explained RSOI. 1/10"

In discussing the upcoming Ukrainian offensive yesterday with a group of govt officials, one asked me “when will it start?”



I said: “in the attack, it starts when the commander feels it’s the right time…that’s an advantages of the offensive.”



I then explained RSOI. 1/10 — MarkHertling (@MarkHertling) May 11, 2023

In a follow-up tweet he wrote: "RSOI is Reception, Staging, Onward Movement & Integration. When units enter a combat zone, they are 'received' in country, 'staged' to move forward, then 'moved' to the combat area, and then integrated into a larger unit.

"Remember that Ukraine's army has been receiving all kinds of different equipment from many different countries, and they are training at different EU training areas on new skills with that equipment. Some training takes longer than other, depending on the kit."