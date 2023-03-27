Russian Billionaire Slams Putin in Leaked Audio: 'He Is Satan'

A leaked recording allegedly between two prominent Russian oligarchs has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "Satan" in a wide-ranging criticism of the Kremlin.

A clip of a conversation reportedly between Russian music producer Iosif Prigozhin and billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov has circulated across Ukrainian outlets, including RBC Ukraine and Channel 5, as well as social media.

In the clip, Ukrainian media has reported that Akhmedov, an Azerbaijani-born former politician, described the Kremlin leader as a satanic figure, also criticizing former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

"He is Satan. Totally vacuous," Akhmedov allegedly said of Putin, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

It was not possible to independently verify the clip's veracity, nor the identities of the speakers, but Newsweek has reached out via email to representatives of Akhmedov's and Prigozhin's companies for comment. The Kremlin has also been contacted for comment.

Russia's political elites have maintained a tight grip on public dissent, and the Kremlin has cracked down on civil and media freedoms since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022. The U.S. State Department said in January 2023 that Russia's leaders were engaging in an "intensifying campaign to cut off independent sources of information and silence voices of conscience."

Exiled Russian independent outlet Meduza reported that the clip was initially posted on March 7. The European branch of Russian independent outlet Novaya Gazeta also reported the expletive-laden clip surfaced several weeks ago, including a link to the full video.

In a transcript by independent Russian outlet MediaZona, Akhmedov can allegedly be heard saying the Kremlin leadership "fooled everyone, damn it."

"Just scum, just scum, damn it. And sheds the blood of innocent people," he continued, per the readout.

Appearing to reference the Kremlin leadership's war in Ukraine, a reply—reportedly by Prigozhin—says that "they took away the country's future."

Putin "gave away the country, gave it the f*** away," Prigozhin allegedly said in an excerpt posted to Twitter by the War Translated project. "And we've got nowhere to go," the voice added.

Making rounds in the Russian and Ukrainian internet today is an alleged leaked recording of a phone call between a notable Russian music producer Iosif Prigozhin (not Wagner's Prigozhin) and Farkhad Akhmedov, an Azerbaijani businessman and a former politician in Russia.



In this… pic.twitter.com/GY7imT62bM — Dmitri (@wartranslated) March 26, 2023

In a video posted to Telegram, Prigozhin called the recording "fake."

"Current technologies, neural networks, they let people fabricate not only voices but a whole conversation," he said, according to Meduza.

Speaking to Russian state media, he then said he did "not remember this conversation exactly, and neural networks today allow you to do miracles."

"In any case, such actions are an attack on privacy," he told Russian outlet Fontanka.

He said he last spoke with Akhmedov in January, adding that "we all have private conversations in which some doubts can be expressed."

He reiterated his support for the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, adding that "what happened to me right now can happen to anyone."