Russian Millionaire Linked to Key Putin Ally Found Dead in Moscow

By
A businessman with links to Russia's security services has become the latest high-profile figure among the country's elite to die in unexplained circumstances.

Anton Cherepennikov, 40, who was head of the country's largest IT company, ICS Holding, was found dead at his office in Moscow, according to local reports.

ICS Holding was used by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for surveillance of citizens' online activities, Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported.

Anton Cherepennikov
This image from Twitter shows Russian businessman Anton Cherepennikov who was reportedly found dead in Moscow on July 22, 2023. Russian reports said that he died of a cardiac arrest. Via Twitter

Cherepennikov was a longtime partner of the oligarch Alisher Usmanov who has faced international sanctions over his links with Vladimir Putin.

The preliminary cause of death was cardiac arrest, ICS Holding told Russian business newspaper RBC.

His friend Vasily Polonsky said he did not believe the official reason for his death, independent Russian-language news outlet Baza reported.

"The exact cause of the entrepreneur's death will be determined later," the outlet said.

It means that two figures linked to Putin's regime have died in 48 hours, following the report that billionaire oligarch Igor Kudryakov, a former government official and wealthy businessman, was found dead in his Moscow apartment.

This a breaking story and will be updated with further information.

