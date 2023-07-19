Russian Colonel in Charge of Rifle Brigade Killed in Ukraine

A high-ranking Russian Army officer has reportedly been killed in the eastern Ukrainian oblast of Luhansk, according to Russian and Ukrainian outlets.

Noel Reports, which tweets about the war, said that there is some uncertainty about the circumstances of the death of Ivanov, the commander of the 123rd motorized rifle brigade with the call sign "Tashkent."

It was among Ukrainian channels that said he was killed either due to a kamikaze drone or a missile strike on a car he had been traveling in.

The state-backed Russia 1 channel would not give Ivanov's full name but confirmed that the commander known as "Tashkent" had been killed. Many people in Luhansk know that the liberation of Rubizhne, Severodonetsk and many other settlements was "associated with his name," according to the channel.

"Officers are always close to the fighters. Unfortunately, it doesn't come without losses," Russia 1.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

Commander of the 123rd motorized rifle brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel Denis Ivanov. Russian social media channels reported on July 19, 2023, that he was killed in Ukraine. Twitter

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.