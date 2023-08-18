World

Russian Commander Calls To Freeze Ukraine War Frontline: 'Can We Win? No'

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

A Russian commander whose battalion was recently pushed out of Urozhaine in the Donetsk region has called on Moscow to freeze the war along the current front lines, acknowledging that his troops can't win.

Alexander Khodakovsky, commander of the Russian-backed "Vostok" battalion, made the comments in a post on his Telegram channel on Thursday, days after he said that his forces had suffered losses in their defense of Urozhaine.

"Can we win Ukraine militarily? Now and in the near future, no," Khodakovsky said.

A Ukrainian serviceman in Donetsk
A Ukrainian serviceman stands in front of a heavily damaged cultural centre in the recently liberated village of Blagodatne, Donetsk region on June 16, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Russian commander whose battalion was recently pushed out of Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, has called on Moscow to freeze the war. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP/Getty Images

"When I talk to myself about our destiny in this war, I mean that we will not crawl forward, like the [Ukrainians], turning everything into [destroyed] Bakhmuts in our path. And, I do not foresee the easy occupation of cities," he added, referring to the industrial city of Bakhmut, which has been one of the fiercest fighting spots of the war.

Khodakovsky said he doesn't foresee an "easy occupation" of Ukrainian cities, and eventually, Russia and Ukraine will likely enter a phase "of neither peace nor war" and reach a "truce."

The commander said this phase of neither war nor peace would be favorable to Russia, if Russia "accepted the current territories (it controls) instead of continuing the special operation." The Kremlin uses the term "special military operation" to describe the ongoing war.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a U.S.-based think tank, in its latest analysis of the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, said Khodakovsky reintroduced a narrative that had been largely dormant since Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin's armed rebellion against the Kremlin on June 24.

Khodakovsky's remarks that Russia will not be able to topple Ukraine militarily in the near term and that Russian forces are unlikely to easily occupy additional Ukrainian cities echoes comments Prigozhin had made in an essay in April 2023, the ISW said.

"Prigozhin's April 14 essay suggested that Russia freeze the war in Ukraine to set conditions for a future victory without negotiations," the think tank said, noting that Russian sources have periodically claimed that a Kremlin faction is interested in freezing the war along the current frontlines.

"ISW continues to assess that a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine and protraction of the war will only benefit Russia by allowing Russian forces to reconstitute and letting Russia wear down Western support for Ukraine," it concluded.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC