Russian Helicopter and Su-34 Jet Crash to the Ground in Bryansk

A Russian Su-34 combat jet and an Mi-8 helicopter have crashed in Russia's Bryansk region near the country's border with Ukraine.

Both events took place on Saturday with unconfirmed reports saying the helicopter was hit by a missile, though Russian authorities insist the cause was engine failure. Two people died in the helicopter blast, according to Russia's state-owned Tass news agency, it is not clear if the Su-34 crash resulted in any casualties.

Tass reported an Mi-8 helicopter had crashed in the Bryansk region after being informed by emergency services.

A source told the news agency two people had been killed, adding: "The helicopter crashed in the city of Klintsy, according to preliminary data, due to an engine fire."

Videos shared on social media reportedly showed the helicopter crashing to the ground.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry, also shared a video that appeared to show the burning wreckage of the Russian Su-34 jet.

He said: "Russian Telegram channels post a video from Klintsy, Bryansk region, saying it is a Su aircraft that is burning."

The Mi-8 is a Soviet designed transport helicopter, currently in service with both Russia and Ukraine. It is currently unclear when the downed aircraft belonged to, or whether it was military.

Over the past few days Russian forces have lost ground around Bakhmut, a Ukrainian city they have been trying to capture for several months. Ukraine is expected to launch a counter-offensive in the coming months, though President Volodymyr Zelensky cautioned that "we need to wait" earlier this week.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's defense ministry for comment via email.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

SU-34 jet stock photo
Stock photo showing a Su-34 bomber at the Kubinka airfield near Moscow in Kubinka on March 28, 2009. A Su-34 and Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Bryansk region on Saturday, in separate incidents.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

