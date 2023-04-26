Russian Military Jet Blows Up Mid-Flight, Crashes Into Lake

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet that exploded Wednesday and crashed into a lake has caused serious injuries to both pilots who both ejected the aircraft, according to multiple reports and a confirmation by Russian officials.

MiG-31 "Foxhound" is a long-range, two-seat supersonic interceptor aircraft manufactured by the Russian Aircraft Corporation (previously Mikoyan and MiG) and principally used by Russian and Kazakhstan air forces, reports Airforce Technology. Created in 1975 during the Cold War, it was the first Soviet fighter aircraft to have true look-down and shoot-down capability.

More than 500 MiG-31 aircraft have been produced, with about 370 of them delivered to the Russian Air Force and 30 to the Kazakhstan Air Force. In July 2020, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that investments in the aircraft's construction would include modernization.

A Russian fighter jet has crashed in #Murmansk Region, Russian media reported. pic.twitter.com/d8pdit7GWs — KyivPost (@KyivPost) April 26, 2023

Russian state-owned media outlet Tass, citing a comment by the Russian Defense Ministry, reported via Telegram that the aircraft was a MiG-31 fighter that was performing a training flight in the Murmansk region. Baza, an independent online news agency, reported via Telegram that the plane crashed into a lake in the village of Rizh-Guba.

"Both pilots ejected," the Russian Defense Ministry originally said. "The pilots were promptly evacuated by a helicopter of the search-and-rescue service, their lives and health are not in danger."

An update provided by Tass shortly thereafter clarified that the pilots were actually hospitalized and in serious condition, according to medical services.

The update contradicted a report by RIA Novosti, another Russian state media outlet, which stated on Telegram that the plane "crashed in a deserted place" and that while both pilots were ejected successfully, "nothing threatens their lives and health."

A file photo of Russia's MiG-31 supersonic interceptor jets carrying hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missile flying over Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2018, and inset photo of Vladimir Putin on April 20, 2023. A Russian MiG-31 jet exploded on Wednesday, reportedly causing serious injuries to two pilots. YURI KADOBNOV/AFP; GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Baza published a video clip on Telegram showing bystanders from afar watching the explosion in real-time, with the jet nosediving straight into the lake. Civilians reported seeing a pair of paratroopers exit the craft.

Online news outlet Siren posted a video clip from a different angle of the explosion on Telegram.

Although Russia has no MiG-31 Foxhound unit permanently stationed anywhere close to Ukraine's borders. However, The Drive previously reported that temporary stations near the border have been set up since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

In addition to its main role as an interception aircraft, the MiG-31 has also used the supersonic ballistic Kinzhal missiles' strike ability for long-range attacks—such as in March and April of last year, as disclosed by Moscow.

Another report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) stated that the MiG-31 is responsible for shooting down myriad Ukrainian warplanes during high-altitude patrols, utilizing its powerful Vympel R-37M air-to-air missiles.

On Wednesday, German and British fighter jets intercepted three different models of Russian aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Two Su-27 military aircraft and one Il-20 were "again flying without transponder signal," the German Armed Forces tweeted, according to CNN.

