News

Russian Military Too Weak to Defend Kremlin: Ex-Russian Commander

By
News Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine War Vladimir Putin

Former Russian commander Igor Girkin said in a video posted on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is currently not strong enough to defend the Kremlin.

Girkin, who is also known by the alias Igor Strelkov, made the condemning evaluation of the Russian military in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

Although Girkin was reportedly instrumental in Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and was at one time responsible for commanding Russian militants in Ukraine's Donbas region, he has since become a vocal critic of Putin's current military campaign against Ukraine.

In a sign of how strongly he's opposed to Russia's current war strategy, he co-founded a nationalist group known as the Club of Angry Patriots in April. The newly-founded group announced that it was entering into politics with the focus of addressing Russia's military failures in Ukraine earlier this month.

Russia Can’t Defend Kremlin Its Underperforming Military
Former Russian commander Igor Girkin speaks during a press conference on September 27, 2022, in Moscow. Girkin this week harshly criticized Russia's military, reportedly saying the forces are not strong enough to defend the Kremlin. Getty

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, shared a translated clip on Twitter on Friday of Girkin's recent comments about Russia's military.

"If we keep fighting like this, we won't be able to hold [the southern Russian city] Rostov-on-Don in a year," Girkin said, according to Gerashchenko's translation.

"Terrorist Girkin-Strelkov is very gloomy in his evaluation of the Russian army, just like Prigozhin," Gerashchenko wrote in the caption for this tweet, referencing Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has also been vocal about his complaints of Putin's military.

While speaking of Putin's military forces, Girkin said that "right now they're not that strong" before adding that "in the long run, if we go on fighting like we are fighting now, we won't be able to hold anything."

"We won't even hold the Kremlin back in time," he said.

The army veteran then brought up the alleged drone attack that Russia said occurred on May 3 and criticized Putin for what he characterized as lack of an appropriate response.

According to Russian authorities, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in a failed assassination attempt on Putin, who was not in the building at the time. Russia blamed Ukraine for the alleged attack while also claiming the United States was involved. Both Ukraine and the U.S. denied the allegations.

"The Kremlin palace has already been attacked, and we have no reaction to it," Girkin said, per Gerashchenko. "If it doesn't even make the president, the commander-in-chief, become the performer of his constitutional functions, then what are you talking about here?"

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC