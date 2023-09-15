World

Russian Missile Technology Smuggled to US and Handed to DOD, Court Says

By
World Russia War Russian military Missiles

A Russian citizen has been found guilty of high treason for smuggling missile technology to the United States, Russian state-run media agencies reported on Friday.

Sergei Kabanov was handed a 12 and a half year jail sentence after an investigation found that he "sent products used in missile technology of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to the interests of the American company Victory Procurement Services (Huntsville, Alabama), controlled by the U.S. Department of Defense," news agency Interfax cited the press service of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying.

Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers
Intercontinental ballistic missile launchers drive through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2022. A Russian citizen has been found guilty of high treason for smuggling missile technology to the United States. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images

Kabanov acted on the instructions of U.S. intelligence services and organized a "smuggling channel for the supply of Russian military products to the United States," the statement said.

Newsweek has contacted Victory Procurement Services LLC and the U.S. Department of Defense for comment via email.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when further information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
