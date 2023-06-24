Russian Nukes: Alarms Raised as Kremlin Faces Prigozhin's 'Coup' Attempt

Wagner Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military has raised concerns by some over the handling of Russian nukes.

On Friday, Prigozhin rebelled against the Russian defense ministry and accused the Russian military of attacking his mercenary's positions in Ukraine. Prigozhin, who was once a Putin ally, also said that the Russian president's justifications of invading Ukraine were lies. The Wagner Group has been participating in military operations alongside the Russian military since last February when the Russia-Ukraine war began.

"Either Prigozhin will be destroyed within 24 hours by a missile strike ordered by Putin, or he will take over the Kremlin and declare himself as Russian military dictator. What comes next will be civil war and Russia's disintegration. My concern is what will happen to the thousands of nuclear warheads, on missiles and planes, if Prigozhin controls them," Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, warned against a "staged coup d'état."

"The development of events shows that the actions of those who organized the military rebellion fully fit into the scheme of a staged coup d'état" he said, according to Russian media. "The world will be brought to the brink of destruction, if the nuclear weapons are in the hands of bandits, the crisis will not be limited to one country."

The United States and Europe are closely watching the situation between the Wagner chief and the Russian military as it develops, with the British Defense Ministry saying on Saturday in an assessment update, "Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how the crisis plays out."

Foreign ministers of the G7 and the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy held a call on Saturday morning to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted.

"The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," Blinken wrote.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen. Prigozhin's revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military has raised concerns by some over the handling of Russian nukes. Telegram

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Saturday that Blinken "reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change."

Steve Bannon, a former White House strategist who served during the Trump administration, also shared his concerns over the situation in Russia.

"Chaos in Russia Drives Emergency Meeting of European Leaders... Who Has The Nukes," he wrote on the social media platform, Gettr.

Newsweek reached out by email to the Russian foreign affairs ministry for comment.