Russian Official Calls for Deploying 'Heavy Duty' Nukes, Expanding Arsenal

Russian official Konstantin Sivkov suggested during a recent appearance on state-run media that the country greatly expand its military arsenal and deploy a larger number of "heavy duty" nuclear weapons.

The specter of Russia launching nuclear strikes has loomed large for the majority of its recent armed conflict with Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as numerous other Kremlin officials and allies, have frequently hinted at such a possibility since the start of the invasion, typically while attempting to convey strength. In turn, Western leaders have strongly and consistently urged Russia not to deploy nuclear weapons, warning that such actions could bring about unprecedented consequences.

On Friday night, Russian Media Monitor, a watchdog group that translates and reports on Russian state-run news programs, shared a clip of Sivkov, a retired colonel and now the deputy president of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, calling for the country to strengthen its nuclear arsenal significantly. He also went so far as to suggest "blowing up the North Pole if that's what it takes to teach the West a lesson," as Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor, noted on Twitter.

A Russian nuclear missile is seen during a military parade. A Russian official recently said that the country should seek ways to demonstrate its nuclear capabilities to ward off attacks from other nations. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

"Personally, I am in favor of us starting an extensive, massive development of strategic nuclear weapons," Sivkov said. "These weapons will provide an all-around protection from practically any attacks against our country...Also, we should move on to non-traditional ways of using nuclear weapons, including heavy duty nuclear warheads capable of causing serious geophysical repercussions."

Sivkov was cagey when pressed about whether or not he was suggesting that Russia "use" these nuclear weapons, saying rather that Russia should, somehow, deploy them in such a manner that makes their existence known.

"There can be different ways," he continued. "If things reach a particularly acute state, we could demonstrate it at the North Pole. Blow it up, like we did with our 58-megaton one on Novaya Zemlya, everything was normal, it went well. It had a good educational impact."

Newsweek reached out to Russian officials and foreign defense experts via email for comment.

Recently, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled Russian businessman and opposition activist, argued that Putin would not deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, as doing so would massively impede his ability to continue the fight there.

"Putin is nearing a limit which it is not beneficial to go beyond," Khodorkovsky said in a video shared on Twitter last month. "What does it mean to use nuclear weapons there, in Ukraine? He immediately loses the possibility of parallel imports. Without parallel imports, his ability to make ammunition ends within a few months."

"Parallel imports" refers to Russia's exploitation of import loopholes to continue receiving Western materials despite heavy sanctions from Western countries themselves.