World

Russian Pilot 'Turned Himself In' to US Mission in Middle East

By
World Russia Ukraine United Arab Emirates Dubai

A Russian pilot on vacation with his family in the United Arab Emirates, went to the U.S. Embassy because he did not want to take part in Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it has been reported.

The Telegram channel Spy Dossier, which claims to have links to Russia's intelligence services, said that a pilot with a squadron of Russia's national guard, Rosgvardia, had made the appeal to the American Embassy in the United Arab Emirates. This was also reported in Ukrainian media outlets.

"The case of a new escape of a Russian pilot has been revealed today," said the post, which named the serviceman as Senior Lieutenant Gavrichenko, with the call sign "Gavr." No first name was given in the report.

FSB headquarters
The headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Services (FSB) in central Moscow in August 28, 2023. The agency is reportedly investigating the case of a Russian pilot who went to the American mission in the UAE. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/Getty Images

The post said that the pilot had been with his family in Dubai at the end of September, and after "enjoying the desert...decided to radically change his life. Instead of the airport, he chose as his final destination, the American embassy."

The American Embassy in the UAE is in its capital Abu Dhabi. The U.S. also has a consulate in Dubai.

The Russian serviceman turned up at the mission and "stated that he refused to fight and expressed his readiness to cooperate," the post said. The post did not specify if he went from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

Russia's main intelligence agency, the FSB, is investigating the circumstances of the case, questioning the pilots' colleagues, it added. It is unclear whether the pilot went to Dubai with the aim of defecting or made the decision while there. There are also no details on whether asylum has been sought.

Spy Dossier said the move had been inspired by the tale of his friend Lieutenant Anton Vasiliev, who was said to be a combat and training pilot who had left Russia during the war and now lives in Los Angeles where "he spends his free time by the pool, organizes training camps for the Ukrainian army and, probably, shares official information with Pentagon representatives."

"The FSB believes that it was Anton Vasiliev who convinced Gavrichenko of the need to escape," said the post to over 6,000 followers.

Newsweek has contacted the American mission in the UAE and the U.S. State Department for comment.

Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko posted on X (formerly Twitter) that "another Russian pilot escaped Russia and turned himself in to the US embassy" and that he "wished to cooperate with U.S. special services."

"There is data that Russian security services were very disturbed by this and are now pondering closing the borders for Russian pilots and officers in general, as well as their families," added Gerashchenko.

In August, Maskym Kuzminov, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter pilot, landed in Ukraine after contacting the country's military intelligence about defecting and called on other Russian personnel to do the same.

State channel Russia 1 reported that the country's intelligence agencies have orders to eliminate Kuzminov who faces accusations of being a "traitor."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC