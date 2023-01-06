Russian Priest Says Ukraine War Is About Religion, Attacks 'Gay Parades'

Russian Orthodox priests remain aligned with President Vladimir Putin, supporting troops on the frontlines while criticizing Ukrainians for espousing so-called Western values.

Archpriest Svyatoslav Churkanov is one of dozens of those priests, telling Agence France-Presse (AFP) that he does not doubt the goals of Russia's strategic mission and its defense of "traditional values." He and other priests have met with troops to aid them mentally and spiritually.

"In Ukraine, even in wartime conditions, they are holding gay parades to show that they share Western values," Churkanov said.

Several Orthodox clerics have died in Ukraine, according to the independent Moscow Times. One of them was Mikhail Vasilyev, who posthumously received the Hero of Russia award, the country's top honor, from Putin.

Putin initiated his "special military operation" in Ukraine last February 24 for the purpose of what he and other top officials referred to as "denazification." The term was adjusted around October, switching to "desatanization" to combat "hundreds of sects" in Ukraine that allegedly abandoned Orthodox values.

"I believe that, with the continuation of the special military operation, it becomes more and more urgent to carry out the desatanization of Ukraine," said Aleksey Pavlov, assistant secretary of the security council of the Russian Federation. "Using internet manipulation and psychotechnologies, the new regime turned Ukraine from a sovereign state to a totalitarian hypersect."

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in November said Russia was not fighting against just Ukraine but also Satan.

It's not just priests who are fighting an ideology-based battle.

Nikita Astakhov is the artistic director of a Moscow theater called Glas (Voice), described as a venue that has promoted Orthodox values and Russia's mission of "rising up against evil."

"Russia will never be defeated as long as more than half of Russians are Orthodox," Astakhov told AFP.

Not all Russian clerics support the rhetoric emanating from their homeland.

Andrei Kordochkin is an Orthodox priest now based in Madrid who was one of 300 priests who previously signed an open letter urging authorities to end the "fratricidal war" in Ukraine.

Kordochkin told the Moscow Times that Russian officials are repeating similar language as that used during the Middle Ages, which Pope Urban referenced to bless the Crusades.

"We can be nostalgic for the Middle Ages, but it is impossible to return there," he said. "War as a form of murder cannot have any spiritual meaning at all."

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, described as a powerful ally of Putin, has embraced medieval rhetoric, however, and called on believers to support pro-Russian "brothers" in battle.

On January 5, the Moscow Patriarchate released a statement that Kirill called for a Christmas truce between January 6 and January 8 that "appeals to all parties involved in the internecine strife to cease fire."

Newsweek reached out to Orthodox churches in Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. for comment.