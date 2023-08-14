Russian Soldier Told to Bribe Officer to Leave War

Ukrainian military intelligence recently published audio of what it said was an intercepted phone call of a Russian woman telling her husband stationed in Ukraine to bribe his commanding officers in order to return home.

In the audio posted Thursday by Ukraine's military intelligence directorate (GUR) on its Telegram channel, a man identified as a member of the Russian military and his spouse discuss on the phone the possibility that his commanding officers will force him to sign a contract to serve longer in the war. Newsweek could not independently verify the authenticity of the call.

Ukraine's military intelligence frequently posts audio of what it says are intercepted communications involving Russia's forces. The calls typically serve as examples of low morale among Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces in Ukraine. Early last week, GUR shared a clip of a Russian soldier reportedly telling his mother that Moscow was using troops on the front lines who are no longer fit for duty, including a soldier who recently had a heart operation.

According to a translation by the Kyiv Post, the wife speaking in the more recent audio shared by GUR tells her husband he should "prepare for the worst" because she doesn't believe military officials will allow him to leave Ukraine when his service time ends.

Ukrainian military practice assault tactics at a training area on March 22, 2023, in Ukraine. Audio allegedly of a Russian woman urging her soldier husband to bribe his commanding officer was published on Telegram. Dmytro Larin/Getty

"You will not be demobilized but forced to sign contracts?...I'll be candid. Don't sign the contract. No matter the pressure, resist them," the wife reportedly said.

She goes on to say she believes Russia's military leaders do not care about the people they are sending off to fight in Ukraine.

"They are just getting rid of people," she said, per the Kyiv Post. "They see you as nothing more than meat. Yes, it's true, money still holds a role, but their intentions are to eliminate as many people as possible."

The woman added, "This truth is no longer hidden. And all those on the front line grasp this reality."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense via email for comment.

The woman further discussed how she feels her husband's commanding officers will force him to sign another contract to stay longer in Ukraine.

"For some reason, I'm confident that they won't let you go; they won't grant freedom," she said.

As a result, the woman suggested to her spouse that he bribe his commanding officer in order to avoid signing another service contract.

"It's frustrating, but consider giving a bribe to the officer. Let's offer him a substantial incentive, like half a million rubles (approximately $5,000)," she said, according to the Kyiv Post.