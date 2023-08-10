News

Russian Soldier Was Told Ukraine War Will Last Three More Years

By
News Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Moscow

Ukrainian military intelligence on Tuesday published audio of what it said was an intercepted phone call in which a Russian soldier in Ukraine says he was told the war will continue until 2026.

"Basically, what they're telling us is that this crazy situation is here to stay until '26. Russia's going to be 'reclaiming territories,'" he said, according to an English translation by the Kyiv Post.

Ukraine's military intelligence frequently posts audio of what it says are intercepted communications involving Russia's forces. Last week, the GUR shared a clip of a Russian soldier reportedly telling a friend that "contract" troops hired by the Kremlin had been sent to kill off his unit in Ukraine.

In that call, the soldier said Russian officials had brought in the contract troops from prisons in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Luhansk. These troops then shot the other members of the speaker's unit and listed them as missing in action.

On its Telegram channel on Tuesday, Ukraine's military intelligence directorate (GUR) posted the audio of what it said was a phone call between a solider—who was believed to be talking from Russian-occupied territory in eastern Ukraine—and his mother. Newsweek could not independently verify the audio or the claims made by the speaker.

Ukraine Solidier Bakhmut
A Ukrainian soldier fires toward Russian positions at the front line near Bakhmut on June 17. This week, Ukraine's military intelligence posted an intercepted call in which a Russian soldier said he was told to expect the war to last until 2026. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty

In addition to the soldier's statement about being told the war could last another three years, he allegedly said Moscow is using troops that are no longer fit for duty on the Ukrainian front lines.

The soldier told his mother that he observed servicemen being put into the category "F" (fit for service) despite having serious health conditions, according to the Kyiv Post.

"Mom, let me explain. Over here, we have a man who underwent a [heart] operation in Moscow.... And guess what? They're telling him he's fit for military service, that he's healthy," the soldier reportedly said. "There is another boy who's almost blind. He can't even see beyond his own hands. But guess what they're saying? They're also calling him healthy."

He added, "The only perk they get is a month-long vacation for some treatment," according to the Post story.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense via email for comment.

Read more

Weeks ago, the GUR also shared a clip of an intercepted call between two Russian soldiers in Ukraine discussing another soldier shooting at his own comrades. One of the soldiers said the man from his brigade had "lost his grip" and opened fire on his unit.

The soldier who was recounting the story said that the shooter was eventually killed and that he had to help carry the lifeless body.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC