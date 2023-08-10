Russian Soldier Was Told Ukraine War Will Last Three More Years

Ukrainian military intelligence on Tuesday published audio of what it said was an intercepted phone call in which a Russian soldier in Ukraine says he was told the war will continue until 2026.

"Basically, what they're telling us is that this crazy situation is here to stay until '26. Russia's going to be 'reclaiming territories,'" he said, according to an English translation by the Kyiv Post.

Ukraine's military intelligence frequently posts audio of what it says are intercepted communications involving Russia's forces. Last week, the GUR shared a clip of a Russian soldier reportedly telling a friend that "contract" troops hired by the Kremlin had been sent to kill off his unit in Ukraine.

In that call, the soldier said Russian officials had brought in the contract troops from prisons in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Luhansk. These troops then shot the other members of the speaker's unit and listed them as missing in action.

On its Telegram channel on Tuesday, Ukraine's military intelligence directorate (GUR) posted the audio of what it said was a phone call between a solider—who was believed to be talking from Russian-occupied territory in eastern Ukraine—and his mother. Newsweek could not independently verify the audio or the claims made by the speaker.

A Ukrainian soldier fires toward Russian positions at the front line near Bakhmut on June 17. This week, Ukraine's military intelligence posted an intercepted call in which a Russian soldier said he was told to expect the war to last until 2026. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty

In addition to the soldier's statement about being told the war could last another three years, he allegedly said Moscow is using troops that are no longer fit for duty on the Ukrainian front lines.

The soldier told his mother that he observed servicemen being put into the category "F" (fit for service) despite having serious health conditions, according to the Kyiv Post.

"Mom, let me explain. Over here, we have a man who underwent a [heart] operation in Moscow.... And guess what? They're telling him he's fit for military service, that he's healthy," the soldier reportedly said. "There is another boy who's almost blind. He can't even see beyond his own hands. But guess what they're saying? They're also calling him healthy."

He added, "The only perk they get is a month-long vacation for some treatment," according to the Post story.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense via email for comment.

Weeks ago, the GUR also shared a clip of an intercepted call between two Russian soldiers in Ukraine discussing another soldier shooting at his own comrades. One of the soldiers said the man from his brigade had "lost his grip" and opened fire on his unit.

The soldier who was recounting the story said that the shooter was eventually killed and that he had to help carry the lifeless body.