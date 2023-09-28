Russian State TV Threatens Cluster Munitions Attack on NATO Member

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov suggested Moscow could attack the Netherlands, a member of the NATO military alliance, with dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM), or cluster bombs.

Solovyov, one of the most well-known figures in Kremlin-backed media and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, issued the warning alongside Andrey Gurulyov, a Russian parliament (State Duma) member and former military commander, during a segment on state television channel Russia-1.

Cluster bombs open in the air and release many smaller bomblets, or submunitions, over a wide area. The U.S. agreed to supply Ukraine with the weapons in July after months of debate. Kyiv had repeatedly requested DPICMs—banned in more than 120 countries, but not in the U.S., Russia or Ukraine—be sent for use by its forces in the war.

Vladimir Solovyov during President Vladimir Putin's annual meeting with the Federal Assembly on February 21, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. He suggested that Moscow could attack the Netherlands with cluster bombs. Contributor/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, shared a 44-second segment of the state TV broadcast on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "Attention, Netherlands! Russian propagandists threaten to attack Dutch oil refineries with cluster munitions."

Gurulyov began by bringing up the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea last September. It's still unclear who ordered and carried out the attack.

"Now regarding Nord Stream. Well, there are enough speakers without me to talk about hypocrisy. I understand that there are issues of energy security in every country and in the same Europe, in the same Europe...it is, perhaps, very difficult to survive without gas," the former Russian commander said.

"And also, studying at the General Staff Academy, I study the European theater of military operations," Gurulyov continued.

The State Duma member said he was "surprised" to find out that "almost 50 percent of oil refining is in the Netherlands."

"And it's very dense and very close to each other. Very dense," Gurulyov said.

Solovyov weighed in by saying that Dutch oil refineries would be "a perfect target for a cluster munition." Gurulyov responded by laughing.

Prominent Russian figures have issued multiple threats to NATO member states throughout Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has accused NATO allies of becoming involved in the conflict by sending Ukraine weapons, providing its troops with training, and assisting with military intelligence.

On Tuesday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested Moscow may be prepared to engage in direct conflict with NATO member states.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.