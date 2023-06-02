World

Russian TV Guest Attacked for Discussing Nation's Weaknesses: 'Don't Lie!'

By
Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine War Russia

A guest on Russian state TV was attacked for discussing Russia's weaknesses in Vladimir Putin's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The heated exchange took place during an episode of the current affairs show Mesto Vstrechi (Meeting Place) on the NTV channel, which discussed the latest situation in Ukraine. A two-minute clip of the broadcast was shared on Twitter by Julia Davis, founder of the Russian Media Monitor watchdog group, late on Thursday.

Guests on state TV rarely speak critically of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. However, in recent months, a guest on the show, political analyst Viktor Olevich, has suggested that the West has bigger capabilities than Russia, and has cast doubts on Russia's prospects in the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a concert marking the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, on March 18, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. A guest on Russian state TV was attacked for discussing Russia's weaknesses in Putin's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Getty Images

"Meanwhile in Russia: Viktor Olevich drops more truth bombs about the questionable wisdom of taking on the collective West and Russia's failing invasion," Davis tweeted. "Loud arguments ensue. One of the hosts makes a surprising announcement, but it only makes him look bad."

In the episode, Alexander Kazakov, a member of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, began by suggesting that if the U.S. stops providing Ukraine with aid, "that's it, the war is over. Because they're funding everything."

"We are in a confrontation with the collective West on all fronts: economically and diplomatically and ideologically—on all continents! A situation could reach the point when the combined pressure will end the confrontation," said Kazakov, per translation provided by the watchdog group.

Olevich responded by saying that Russia would have to be "suicidal" to "start a full-on confrontation against the West in current conditions."

"Unfortunately, compared to our economy and compared to our military capabilities, they surpass us," he said.

A visibly frustrated Kazakov interjected: "Viktor, don't lie to the viewers!"

Olevich fired back by saying that Russia "can't even take one Ukrainian town" in the 15 months of the war so far.

"[The U.S. is] doing just fine and they are financing Ukraine! And they are financing military actions against Russia!" he said.

"Viktor, who are you lying to? Yourself?" Kazakov responded.

At this point, state TV host Andrey Norkin asked his guests to be quiet. "Everyone is doing fine, please don't be nervous!" he said.

In March, Olevich said on state TV that the West is "much more resilient" than Russia.

"They understand this very well. In Russia, they also understand it would indeed be advantageous for Russia to come out of this conflict at some point before the West delivers us a crushing blow," he said.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment via email.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

