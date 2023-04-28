Russian State TV Shows Map Dividing U.S. Up Among Other Countries

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov launched an attack on the United States on state television, sharing an image of a map that divides up the U.S, seemingly contesting the legitimacy of its territorial gains throughout history.

A clip of Solovyov, a prominent state television host, was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, on Thursday. "Russian propagandist Solovyev drags his idea of dividing the United States between different countries from show to show," he tweeted.

Solovyov regularly lashes out at the West's support of Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia. In the clip, he seems to contest U.S. support for Ukraine's goal of securing its 1991 borders. He does this by pointing out on a map some of the territorial gains the United States made in the 1800s, seemingly drawing a parallel to Russian ambitions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has, in various declarations, denied Ukraine's national identity as well as its legitimacy as a sovereign nation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), TV journalist and writer Vladimir Solovyov (C) and NTV Chief Alexey Zemsky (R) are seen during the reception honoring the 25th anniversary of Russian State Television and Broadcasting Company VGTRK on May 13, 2016 in Sochi, Russia. Solovyov regularly lashes out at the West's support of Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine's borders must be recognized as the frontiers it had at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, which Putin proclaimed to have annexed in September 2022, and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, were part of Ukraine after the Soviet Union's collapse, and are still recognized by the international community as part of the country. Kyiv has been adamant that it would only consider peace talks once Russian troops have vacated the entirety of Ukrainian territory.

During a broadcast on Russia-1, Solovyov argued that the "main goal" of the U.S. is "not just to make Ukraine win, but to make everything go back to the borders of 1991."

A screenshot of a Russia-1 broadcast hosted by Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov. Twitter

"It seems to me that we must respond to this," Solovyov said. "And the answer is very simple, we must show a map of the United States of America."

The state TV host then broadcast a map captioned "How did the USA expand its territory?" on the screen.

"I believe that the State Duma should say that we recognize Mexico's territorial right to the territories which were taken away from it, as a result of the hostilities of 1748, because these matters have no statute of limitations. So of course the new Mexico should be returned by the USA to the Mexican Republic," said Solovyov.

That would "be fair," he said.

Mexico ceded 55 percent of its territory, including the present-day New Mexico, as part of a treaty signed on February 2, 1848, that ended the war between the United States and Mexico.

"Likewise, we must look carefully at the fate of the free state of Texas, because in 1745 it was invaded and that too is totally unacceptable."

The Republic of Texas was annexed in 1845 by the U.S., and became the nation's 28th state.

While Solovyov gives the wrong dates, the map he shares shows the correct ones—1848 for when Mexico ceded New Mexico and 1845 for the annexation of the Republic of Texas.

Solovyov added: "In any case, I think we should have the State Duma and the Federation Council to pass a law where we believe that the primary goal is liberation, and that we recognize the right of Mexicans to demand the return of their lands."

Newsweek has contacted the State Department and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry by email.

Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after nearly seven decades under Moscow's control, after the majority of the population voted to break from the Soviet Union.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.