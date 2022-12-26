Russian State TV Praises 'Brave' Boebert, Gaetz Over Ukraine Stance

Representatives Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz have been praised on Russian state TV after they refused to clap and join a standing ovation for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Congress last week.

In a clip shared by Russian Media Monitor—an independent project monitoring Russian news media—TV host and Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov reported on Zelensky's unannounced visit to Washington on December 21 with a focus on the Republican figures that have greeted the Ukrainian leader with skepticism: Boebert, Gaetz and Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Kiselyov started off by saying that "all members of Congress had to shower the guest [Zelensky] with applause," before he quoted Carlson saying representatives cheering after Zelensky's speech were clapping "like seals."

He went on to say that "there were a couple of brave ones" who refused to clap and join in.

"Congress members Gaetz and Boebert didn't clap," Kiselyov said. "They demonstratively remained seated and didn't jump up. You can feel the fatigue in Washington over the boundless aid to Ukraine."

Russian state TV relies on Tucker Carlson, Josh Hawley, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert to promote their talking points that America is sick and tired of supporting Ukraine. https://t.co/GNu7y2UTGn — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 25, 2022

Gaetz and Boebert were among the few representatives not to clap Zelensky when he entered Congress last week, and while most stood up in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, the two MAGA Republicans made a point of remaining seated, looking down and scrolling on their phones.

Boebert doesn’t seem too interested in the speech pic.twitter.com/grOEaxwtZd — Acyn (@Acyn) December 22, 2022

After Zelensky's speech, Gaetz wrote on Twitter that though the Ukrainian leader should be "commended for putting his country first," U.S. politicians "who indulge his requests are unwilling to do the same for ours."

He accused Washington of "hemorrhaging billions of taxpayers dollars" in support of Kyiv while the U.S. "is in crisis." He added that Zelensky's historic visit, the Ukrainian president's first trip abroad since the Russian invasion began in February, did not change his stance on suspending aid for Ukraine "and investigating fraud in transfers already made."

Taking a similar stance, Boebert shared a clip on her Twitter calling for an audit on where the first $50 billion in aid given by the U.S. to Ukraine went.

The clip was shared by Kiselyov as proof that there's widespread criticism in Washington over money being sent to Kyiv.

"Until Congress receives a full audit on where our money has already gone, I will not support sending additional money to this war," Boebert said in the clip, talking to the camera.

Newsweek has contacted representatives for Boebert, Gaetz and Carlson for comment.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Josh Hawley, who were also mentioned by Kiselyov, were not present in Congress during Zelensky's visit. Both oppose sending more aid to Ukraine.