World

Russian State TV Showcases Former U.S. Marine Who Swapped LA for Siberia

By
World Russia Russia-Ukraine War

A former U.S. marine has appeared on a Russian state media broadcast to discuss why he emigrated from California to Siberia.

Daniel Castellon, speaking to Russian state media host Alexander Smol, said the move was inspired by him having "fought a war in a very hot place," according to a clip posted to Twitter on Saturday by journalist Julia Davis, who runs the Russian Media Monitor project.

Responding to the host's questions in English, Castellon said Siberia's weather was part of the attraction, adding: "It's very cold here and I can enjoy it."

Russian state media has played a prominent role in consolidating Moscow's narrative around the ongoing war in Ukraine. Previous state media broadcasts have framed the war not just as a conflict against Kyiv, but against Ukraine's backers, including the U.S.

Baikal Lake in Siberia
A view of Lake Baikal, taken from the village of Listvyanka, 70 km from Siberian city of Irkutsk, on 11 December 2000. A former U.S. marine has settled in a small town on the southern end of the lake, according to Russian state media. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

According to the state media broadcast, Castellon moved from Los Angeles to the remote Siberian town of Slyudyanka, situated on Russia's Lake Baikal in the Irkutsk region. He is introduced by the host in the context of Western sanctions leveled against Russia's economy as a response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

At one point in the video, Smol asked Castellon if U.S. citizens were feeling the impact of any "crisis" or economic struggle. The translation of the Russian-dubbed subtitles appears to show Castellon's response as one criticizing the price of gas in the U.S., although this does not clearly match Castellon's original answer in English.

Castellon then said he had married a local resident of the town, and before moving, he only knew that Russia as a big country with large cities. He told the assembled state media panel that he had not traveled to Russia with an American pension, but had been living off savings.

"Right now, I'm very happy on the shores of Lake Baikal," he said, adding that gaining Russian citizenship would be a possibility, if it is "open" to him.

Russian state media has previously showcased a man claiming to be a former U.S. soldier who defected to Russia after fighting on Kyiv's behalf in Ukraine.

State broadcasts reflect the Kremlin's justification for the war in Ukraine, referring to the invasion as a "special military operation."

Russian state media host and propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, has repeatedly framed the conflict as a "holy war" and echoed Moscow's official line of the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine.

As full-scale war broke out on February 24, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that "Ukraine should be liberated, cleaned from neo-Nazis, from people sharing pro-Nazi sentiment and ideas," according to a state news readout.

This assertion has been rejected by Ukraine and the international community.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC