Russian Storm-Z Threat Looms Over Recently Liberated Region, Ukraine Admits

The new Russian offensive in northeastern Ukraine is causing concern among military officials in Kyiv, as Moscow's forces look to spoil the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive still raging in the south and east of the country. Former prisoners in "Storm-Z" units are said to be part of the Kremlin's push.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, told Ukrainska Pravda on Wednesday that the Russian push in the direction of the Kupyan region—at the border of mostly liberated Kharkiv Oblast and mostly occupied Luhansk Oblast—has produced a difficult and fluid battlefield.

The Russian goal, the commander said, is "to break through the defense of our troops and go directly to Kupyansk." The city was among those liberated in Ukraine's September 2022 counteroffensive, a surprise operation that collapsed Russian lines in Kharkiv Oblast and liberated nearly 1,000 square miles of territory.

Platoon commanders of Ukraine's National Guard take part in training in Kharkiv region on July 26, 2023. The area was largely liberated in September 2022, but is now again at risk amid a fresh Russian offensive. SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

"Fighting is now extremely intense," Syrskyi said. "Separate positions these days passed from hand to hand several times." Among those settlements reportedly lost in recent fighting is the town of Novoselovskoye, which Russian state media said was captured by Moscow's forces last weekend.

Russian troops are now looking to drive further west from here, though Syrskyi said they have so far been unsuccessful. "Our fighters courageously hold the defense, repelling all the enemy's attempts to move forward," he said. Among the attacking forces, Syrskyi said, are eight "Storm-Z" assault units, which are made up of former prisoners and are often used in Moscow's high-risk offensive operations.

The commander visited the Kupyan region this week, Ukrainska Pravda reported. Syrskyi told the outlet that reinforcements of troops, equipment, and supplies would be sent to the battle area to ensure the "containment of the enemy and create conditions for its further defeat."

The head of the Kharkiv military administration on Thursday announced the evacuation of front-line areas amid the latest Russian gains. Oleg Sinegubov wrote on Telegram that the order would affect 53 settlements in the Kupyan region, comprising around 11,000 people.

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, wrote on Telegram about the difficult position on the Kupyan front. "As of now, the main direction of the enemy offensive remains the Kupyan region," she said on Wednesday. "Here the enemy has formed an offensive group and is trying to move forward, but without success."

"The operational situation is complex, but controlled. The defense forces of Ukraine courageously hold back the enemy's offensive there."

Meanwhile, Maliar said Ukraine's counteroffensive operations continue in the southern Melitopol-Berdyansk direction, and the eastern Bakhmut direction. Kyiv's forces have been making slow gains on both axes, though a decisive breakthrough remains elusive.

"Both in the east and in the south, the enemy is currently suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment," Maliar wrote. "During these days, our defense forces have significantly reduced the offensive and defensive potential of the enemy and prevented him from implementing his plans."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry by email to request comment.