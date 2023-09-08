Russians' Support for Putin's War Hits All-Time Low as Election Looms

Russian public support for Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has hit an all-time low as the country's presidential election looms, an opinion poll published on Tuesday shows.

Just 38 percent of respondents "definitely" support the actions of Russia's Armed Forces in Ukraine, the survey by independent pollster Levada Center conducted late August found.

That's in contrast to results from a February 2022 survey from Levada Center, conducted when Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Results from that poll, which asked the same question, showed 48 percent of respondents said they "definitely" supported the army's actions in Ukraine. In its latest poll, Levada Center surveyed a group of 1,606 people across Russia from August 24 to August 30.

The results suggest that 18 months in, Russian public support for Putin's war in Ukraine has dropped significantly—by 14 percentage points. The results are surprising given that in Russia, under stringent laws passed in March 2022, it became illegal to criticize the Russian military and the war in Ukraine. Many are believed to answer public opinion polls on the topic dishonestly, fearing retribution.

The results come as Russia's 2024 presidential election looms, scheduled to be held on March 17 next year. Putin is expected to soon announce his bid for a sixth overall presidential term. Per constitutional changes made prior to the war in Ukraine, Putin may remain in power until 2036.

Last month, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying that Russia's presidential election is "not really democracy" and forecasted a 90 percent victory for Putin next year.

"Our presidential election is not really democracy, it is costly bureaucracy," Peskov told The New York Times in an article published on August 6. "Mr. Putin will be re-elected next year with more than 90 percent of the vote."

After his remarks, Peskov wasn't seen in the public eye for three weeks, despite typically holding daily press briefings and providing comment to the media.

State run media cited Peskov as saying that his remarks had been misinterpreted and misreported.

"The author of the article interpreted [my words] in an absolutely wrong way," Peskov told state-run news agency Tass, adding that he had met and spoken to the author of the report, and answered a question about the upcoming presidential election.

"And the answer was the following: the level of consolidation around the president is absolutely unprecedented and it can be said now that if he runs [for president], he will be reelected by an overwhelming majority, and the election."

Peskov said he told The Times that "the president insisted that the election be organized without fail, that this is what democracy requires."

Ukraine is four months into its counteroffensive to reclaim territory seized by Moscow in the war, and has recently made progress in the Zaporizhzhia region, driving out Russian forces from Robotyne village.

